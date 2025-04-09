Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated GH¢60,000 to support the prosthetic surgery of his loyal supporter, Eric Twumasi Ankrah

Ankrah, the national chairman of the Bawumia Fan Club, was left paralysed after a devastating accident

Bawumia also spoke to him on a call, expressing sympathy and promising continued support

The former vice president of Ghana Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has come to the aid of one of his staunch supporters, Eric Twumasi Ankrah, also known as Chairman Akoko.

Dr Bawumia made a cash donation of GH¢60,000 to support his prosthetic surgery.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia donates GH¢60k to the chairman of the Bawumia Fan Club to support his prosthetics surgery. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook & patrioticlady5/TikTok.

Mr Ankrah, the national chairman of the Bawumia Fan Club, was reportedly involved in a devastating accident that left him paralysed and confined to a wheelchair.

An unidentified gentleman donated on behalf of the former vice president at Mr Ankrah's house.

A video of the donation shared on social media showed the moment a brown envelope containing the GH¢60,000 was handed over to Chairman Akoko by Dr Bawumia's representative.

After the money was handed over to Mr Ankrah, Dr Bawumia called to speak to him on the phone, expressing sympathy and assuring him of his unwavering support.

Mr Ankrah, who was overwhelmed with emotion and in tears, thanked the former vice president for coming to his aid.

"Thank you and may God bless you for what you have done for me. God bless you. I don't even know what to do. I'm grateful and may God bless you," he said.

Dr Bawumia was the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

He lost the elections to the current president of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, by more than 1.6 million votes, making the defeat the biggest in the electoral history of the country.

Watch the video capturing the moment the money was given to Mr Ankrah:

Bawumia commended for donation to Chairman Akoko

Netizens who came across the video of the donation took to the comment section to commend Dr Bawumia for his generous gesture to Mr Ankrah.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ernest Clinton said

"Some of us follow DMB not for anything, the man is a different breed, he was made differently and special by God himself for mankind. DMB God bless you and the entire family endlessly."

@Lovely also said:

"Dr Bawumia is a true Muslim, that man just gives.. He has a good heart."

@GyeNyame1 commented:

"Bawumia, the man of integrity not corrupt, and a heart of Gold ,God bless you DR."

@Ballack also commented:

"May Almighty Allah keep blessing you, our incoming president, 2028."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia donates to Chairman Akoko. He was the NPP 2024 presidential candidate but lost to President Mahama. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Bawumia donates GH¢100,000 to NPP agent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia donated GH¢100,000 to an NPP polling agent who was involved in an accident.

The polling agent reportedly fell off an electric pole while fixing street lights in support of the NPP's presidential candidate's campaign.

The young man, identified as Bernard, lost his forearm after falling to the ground.

