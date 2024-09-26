A video of the royal historian at Manhyia reacting to Afia Pokua's comments has got people talking

Teacher Kantanka has opened up on how people with suggestions can get them heard by the Asantehene

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Teacher Kantanka

Royal historian at the Manhyia Palace, Osei Bonsu Sarfo Kantanka, affectionately known as Teacher Kantanka, has offered an essential education on appropriate ways persons with suggestions could relay them to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Oheneba Media, Teacher Kantanka said the utterances by embattled Kasapa FM journalist towards Otufmuo were not criticisms or suggestions but a blatant show of disrespect and arrogance.

Manhyia historian advises Ghanaians on ways to offer suggestions to Otumfuo. Photo credit: @Manhyoa Palce Events and Photos/Facebook

He explained that, per tradition, the proper way to bring suggestions to the attention of the Asantehene was not to go on live television to rant, as Afia Pokua did.

Teacher Kantanka explained that any suggestion must be relayed to a chief under the Asantehene, who would then send the message to the Manhyia Palace.

"It is not proper for you go on radio and rant under the guise of getting your grievance on an issue resolved," he stated.

When writing the report, the video had raked in over 26,000 views and 80 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the comments about Otufmuo

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions about Teacher Kantanka's disclosure.

@soartustus496 indicated:

"Please please and please, Manhyia should just sack them and tell them not to step their feet at the Palace again."

@harryansah2826 added:

"Great Historic Teacher."

@peterboako6627 added:

"He is more than mature in history of Ghana especially when it comes to Asante History."

@bismarkpinto4134 added:

"Wisdom is speaking."

People are eager to get Afia Pokua contact

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Man of God Prophet Kumchacha has chided persons calling him for the Afia Pokua's contact.

The Ghanaian preacher has lambasted those who have 'inundated' him, hence urging them to stop pestering him for Pokua's number.

Kumchacha hinted at this in an Instagram video, claiming he had received many calls from men interested in contacting the 30-year-old directly.

