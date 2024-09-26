A video of a royal historian reacting to the BBC's reportage about Afia Pokua's apology has got people talking

Teacher Kantanka stated that the BBC journalist did a disservice by trying to create an impression that Otumfuo and Afia Pokua were at loggerheads

Many people who reacted to the video rebuked the BBC for its reportage over Afia Pokua's saga

Royal historian Osei Bonsu Sarfo Kantanka, popularly referred to as Teacher Kantanka, has expressed disappointment in the BBC over its reportage regarding the apology of embattled Ghanaian journalist Afia Pokua rendered to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Oheneba Media, Teacher Kantanka, who looked very displeased, raised concerns about the reportage, questioning why the British media organisation sought to create an impression that the Asantehehe and Afia Pokua have issues.

Royal historian calls out BBC over its reportage on Afia Pokua in trending video. Photo credit: @Asetena TV/YouTube @Manhyia Palace Events and Photos/Facebook

He also raised doubts about whether it was right to label Afia Pokua, a prominent journalist.

"Asantehene has no issues with anyone, so it can never be that he would have a row with this woman. The reportage by the BBC is dangerous; it is unfair."

"The journalist who interviewed me did a lousy job. He does not know our customs and traditions. Why do you label Afia Pokua as a prominent journalist? She is a novice who probably might have very little experience in journalism."

When writing the report, the video had raked in over 12,000 views and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the comments by historian

Social media users who commented on the video shared varying concerns about Teacher Kantanka's remarks, with some urging the BBC to apologise.

@kingomensah3968 stated:

"BBC MUST RETRACT and apologize. They must show the prominence of Afua Pokua and the involvement of the so-called dispute between her and Otumfuo. This article is beneath BBC."

@edwardotuoserebour272 reacted:

"BBC news has shown that they are not enough good, great kingdom with great people indeed piaw."

@soartustus496 indicated:

"Please please and please, Manhyia should just sack them and tell them not to step their feet at the Palace again."

People are eager to get Afia Pokua's contact

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha has called out persons calling him for the Afia Pokua's details.

The Ghanaian preacher has slammed those who have 'inundated' him, warning them to stop pestering him for Pokua's number.

Kumchacha hinted at this in an Instagram video, claiming he had received many calls from men interested in contacting the 30-year-old directly.

