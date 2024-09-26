A video of Seidu, a Ghanaian man who has dedicated himself to defending the Asantehene, warning his critics has surfaced

The man said he and his men are fed up with the unprovoked attacks on the Ashante King and would retaliate henceforth

His comments have drawn a flurry of reactions online as some people have agreed with his remarks while others haven't

A staunch supporter of the Asantehene has cautioned Ghanaians against making derogatory remarks about the Asante Monarchy.

Seidu Yakubu, unhappy with the recent attacks against the King, noted in a video that he would not spare anyone who unfairly criticised him.

A staunch supporter of the Asantehene is warning his critics against verbal attacks on the King. Image source: Poleeno Multimedia

Source: Youtube

According to him, the Monarch does not deserve the attacks.

He also alleged that most of these people who attack the Asantehene have been bribed to do so and that anyone who attempted a verbal attack on the King would face his wrath in due time.

He noted that Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci's incident was the last attack on the Asanatehene that would go unpunished.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Seidu's comment

Seidu's comments have gone viral on social media, with 23,000 views since this report was filed. Many netizens also expressed their views in the comments section of the video.

@HakimSulemana-it7mh wrote:

"Common sense: u want ur king to be respected but u are disrespecting other King. This are the kind of people who make others disrespect asantehene."

@enochappiah3255 wrote:

"Anyone born on Asanteland is an Asante by default. Seidu Yakubu is an Asante by default. Long live our Kingdom."

@emmanueleyison4595 wrote:

"I'm not an ashanti but i love Otumfour rough."

@emmanueltetteh9229 wrote:

"People unfortunately insult otumfuor which we all condemn including yourself but yiu are here insulting dormaahene. It is not fair."

Afia Pokua criticises Otumfuo and apologises

Per YEN.com.gh, Seidu's comments follow a recent incident involving the Asantehene and Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua, who recently made derogatory remarks about the King.

Afia Pokua was upset that Otumfuo had been silent over an online feud between the people of Dormaa and Ashantis and also called him out for his apparent silence on the matter of galamsey.

The young lady later realised she had made a mistake and apologised at Manhyia Place. However, her apology was rejected on several grounds, such as not having her parents come with.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh