Prophet Kumchacha has claimed that many men have inundated him with calls just to get Afia Pokua's phone number

According to him, many of these callers were attracted to the embattled lady after seeing a photo of her kneeling at Manhyia

In a video shared online, Kumchacha warned the callers to stop disturbing him as he was a potent man who could also go in for the lady

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kumchacha, known in private life as Nicholas Osei, strongly warned men from contacting him over Kasapa FM's Afia Pokua.

Afia Pokua was thrust into the spotlight after a visit to Manhyia to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for her comments about the Asantehene on national television.

She had criticised the Asantehene over 'galamsey' and other issues on Mona Gucci's show on Onua TV. She also called out Otumfuo for 'staying quiet' while his people verbally attacked the Dormaahene.

Prophet Kumchacha says many men are asking him for Afia Pokua's number after her Manhyia appearance. Photo source: @okwahumanpiesie, @manhyiapalaceevents

Source: Instagram

Despite her kneeling and prostrating to beg, her apology was rejected. Following the rejection of her apology, photos of her went viral on social media, showing her as a well-endowed lady.

Her shapely figure seems to have caught the attention of men seeking her phone number from Kumchacha, who accompanied Pokua to the Manhyia Palace.

In a video on Instagram, Kumchacha claimed he had received numerous calls from men who were attracted to the 30-year-old and wanted her phone number from him.

The controversial 'man of God' strongly condemned these men, warning those making such requests to cease immediately.

He noted that if there was any chance for a man to 'take over Afia Pokua', he would have done so because he was not impotent for another to come to him for an attractive lady's number.

Watch Kumchacha's video below:

Afia Pokua drops distress message

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Pokua was distressed after her apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was rejected at the Manhyia Palace.

In her latest posts on her TikTok, the Kasapa FM and Agoo TV journalist shared her sorrows and how she wished to be buried alive to please critics.

Her messages triggered many responses from her followers, who advised her against doing anything bad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh