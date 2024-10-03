A video of KalyJay speaking during the protest about his motive has gone viral online on social media

He expressed optimism that the government would heed demands as a result of the demonstration

Many netizens who took to the comments section of the video prayed that the government would act against illegal galamsey

A lead advocate for the ongoing three-day demonstration in Accra, Joshua Boye Doe, popularly known as KalyJay has opened up on the first day of the Free The Citizens and Stop Galamsey Now protest.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GHONE TV, the social media influencer and activist, in an interview during the protest, said his decision to spearhead the protest was premised on his desire to end illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

He also said the protest was to demand the release of some Ghanaians who were earlier detained for calling an end to illegal mining.

He expressed optimism that the protest would bring about the needed results and force the authorities to take action on their demands.

Ghanaians demand an end to galamsey

Social media users who took to the video's comments section appealed to the government to end illegal mining.

Don Kwadwo Trillions commented:

"If they weren’t treated fairly what about the people that lost their lives due to that unnecessary demo they did or they don’t deserve justice."

Mensah Kweku indicated:

"Akuffo Addo statement about galamsey. I will put my presidency on the line to fight Galamsey. Did someone force Akuffo Addo to make this promise? So what has changed now for him to fight galamsey."

Sheriff Dunyo added:

"The government will not stop galamsey a menace they engage in themselves."

Charles Owusu reacted:

"Protest at our forest and riverside area to prevent the galamsy not on our roads!"

Shatta Wale reacts to protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale lambasted a critic who demanded he speak up about illegal mining and the arrest of protesters.

He explained his stance of not joining the anti-galamsey efforts.

Shatta Wale also referenced the arrest of socialite and actress Efia Odo for participating in the Fix The Country protest as part of his reason.

