Hundreds of Ghanaians are on the street marching in protest against Galamsey and the arrest of 53 posters

A physically challenged man was spotted in the thick crowd demanding an immediate end to illegal mining in Ghana

The protest, which was organised under the hashtags #FreetheCitizens #StopGalamseyNow is expected to span three days.

Scores of Ghanaians have taken to the streets to protest against the destructive activities of illegal mining, commonly known as Galamsey.

The protesters are also demanding the release of 53 anti-galamsey activists arrested during the September 21, 2024, demonstration organized by the Democracy Hub.

A physically challenged man joins the protest to fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey. Photo credit: @__theSeyram/X.

A physically challenged man joined the march from Okponglo to Black Stars Square.

The unidentified concerned Ghanaian called for an immediate end to the Galamsey menace and the release of the 53 incarcerated protesters.

Sitting in a wheelchair, the old-looking physically challenged man urged his countrymen and women to fight for their rights as citizens of the Republic of Ghana.

"If you can see me, fight for your right.#StopGalamseyNow," the inscription on his placard read.

The #FreetheCitizens and #StopGalamseyNow demonstrations will span three days, beginning today, Thursday, October 3, 2024, and expected to end on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The protesters are hoping to draw President Akufo-Addo's attention to the devastating impact of the activities of illegal mining on Ghana's water bodies.

Reactions to the Physically challenged man's message

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the physically challenged man's message as captured in the X post.

@Julius12363229 wrote:

"Let's not "force" people to either join or take photographs. All indications show that he didn't want to appear."

@IamIshy_also wrote:

"If you're seeing this wherever you're in this world, please repost aggressively and massively!!!. #StopGalamsey #FreetheCitizens #StopGalamseyNow."

@age_ee0 also commented:

"Stand up and fight for your right."

Anas throws weight behind anti-galamsey protesters

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated investigative journalist, Anas Aremyaw Anas has thrown his weight behind the anti-galamsey protesters.

"I stand in solidarity with the thousands of Ghanaian youth protesting illegal mining and its destruction of our water bodies," portions of his post read.

In a short message of solidarity, Anas commended the protesters and urged them to stand up against any act of intimidation.

Source: YEN.com.gh