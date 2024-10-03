Anas Aremyaw Anas has thrown his weight behind the protesters calling for an end to galamsey

In a post on X, he commended and admonished them not to be scared of any acts of intimidation

Many Ghanaians have also taken to social media to call for an end to the illegal mining scourge

Ghanaian undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has sent a message of solidarity to protesters who kicked started a three-day demonstration in Accra.

The protest seeks to demand the release of some Ghanaians arrested at another protest last month and also calls for an end to illegal mining, known as galamsey.

Undercover journalist Anas commends Ghanaians over protests against galamsey. Photo credit: @MaameAmaAdoma/X @anasglobal/X

Taking to X, the respected investigative journalist expressed support for the demonstration and commended the protestors for voicing their displeasure and shedding light on the negative impact of galamsey on the nation.

Anas also urged the protestors to stay resolute in their campaign and demanded that the right thing be done regardless of intimidation.

"I stand in solidarity with the thousands of Ghanaian youth protesting illegal mining and its destruction of our water bodies.

"Your courage inspires me. Intimidation may come, but we will stay bold and united to defend our country. Ghana deserves better. #StopGalamseyNow," he tweeted.

Others show support for anti-galamsey protest

One of the lead advocates for the protest, KalyJay, also took to X to urge those who could not attend to take to social media and join the crusade for an end to galamsey and the release of the arrested protestors.

"So here is the deal. We are doing two demonstrations today online and offline. I'm active for both. if u can't join us offline be online. retweet, repost and share everything under the hashtags."

At the time of writing the report, KalyJay's post had received over 100,000 views and 100 comments.

Ghanaians show support for illegal mining protest

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post expressed their support for the three-day protest.

@cerna_desailor commented:

"That’s all, will be online to help since I’m not around."

@LegonMayor reacted:

"I’ll also be online today and offline tomorrow."

@_1realfred added:

"We Dey give you bro #StopGalamseyNow #FreetheCitizens."

Shatta Wale fumes over planned protest

YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale called out a person demanding he speak up over illegal mining and the arrest of protesters.

Taking to social media to explain his position to fans, the dancehall artist maintained his stance of not joining the anti-galamsey efforts.

Shatta Wale referenced the arrest of socialite and actress Efia Odo for participating in the Fix The Country protest as part of his reason.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

