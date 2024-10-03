A video of some protestors showing off their dancing skills during the protest has gone viral

It happened when a rendition of Oboy CJ's hit track was played during the protest

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the first day of the demonstration

The first day of the much talked about Free The Citizens and Stop Galamsey Now protest has lived up to expectations.

Scores of Ghanaians took to the streets of Accra in desperate need to drum home the need for an end to illegal mining and demand the release of some 50 Ghanaians arrested in the wake of an earlier protest.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of the_marcoli_boy showed the adorable moment when some protesters, midway through the protest, opted to put their creativity to the test.

As Oboy CJ's popular track, Wo Maame Baako blared in the speakers, a young man quickly made a rendition of the song to highlight happenings at the protest.

Some protesters, captivated by the young man's creativity, wasted no time exhibiting their dancing skills and vibing to the high-tempo tune.

The video, which had raked in over 20,000 views and 50 comments, was captioned:

"But the protest under make sweet".

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the anti galamsey protest

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the adorable moment.

@_sevenn6 commented:

"From protest to Jama-Fest"

@Kobi_Stereo indicated:

"Ah hear say boys dey take the female police officers demma numbers all 😂. Babiaa ay3 d3d33d3."

@freemanAfrika added:

"So this be the protest you people figga the government go take you serious."

@_babajamal added:

"This is never a demonstration. Ohhhh Ghana Youth."

@Lucas1Kwabena reacted:

"This is what Shatta wale said."

Shatta Wale reacts to protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale lashed out at individuals urging him to speak up over illegal mining and the arrest of protesters.

He declined the request and maintained his stance of not joining the anti-galamsey efforts.

Shatta Wale referenced the arrest of socialite and actress Efia Odo for participating in the Fix The Country protest as part of his reason.

