Shatta Wale lashed out at an anti-galamsey protester on X who probed him about why he was against finding a solution for the menace

The musician said galamsey existed before the social media user's parents were born and seemed to undercut effects of illegal mining

Shatta Wal's words have agitated several anti-galamsey protesters, who lashed out at him in the comments section of his post online

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale continues to fight anti-galamsey protesters on social media after numerous attempts to encourage him to speak against the practice and to call the government to order.

Shatta Wale continues to fight anti-galamsey protesters on social media. Image credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale fights online anti-galamsey protesters

The dancehall musician took to his X account to reply to critics who have been blasting him for his alleged involvement in galamsey.

In one of his many posts on X, Shatta Wale replied to an X user, Nii Mamah Martey, who asked him why he opposed solving galamsey, which polluted the forest reserve and the water bodies.

The On God hitmaker replied that galamsey had existed even before Nii's parents were born and that the practice was not recent.

"Masa Galamsey deh before dem born your father and moda," Shatta Wale wrote on his X account.

Shatta Wale went on to say that if galamsey destroyed the water consumed by Ghanaians, it would have turned into clay by now since the practice had been going on for so many years.

The dancehall musician then lashed out at Nii, telling him to keep quiet because he was a 'novice' in politics.

"If ego spoil wanna water like by now u turn clay …shut up if you don’t know about politics," he continued.

Below is Shatta Wale's response to the anti-galamsey protester:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's argument on galamsey

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Shatta Wale's remarks about his stance in the galamsey fight:

@DjSimass replied:

"That’s why your safa album vanished in 2 minutes. Sense no dey your head at all. You dey promote galamsey, I pray they come to your house to dig next when they find gold there."

@fawogyimiiko said:

"So the water wey make brown is as a result of what snr?"

@iamogidigidi added:

"You've demonstrated today that you are a selfish vagabon. Small sense sef you no get. @stonebwoy will always outweigh you. He take one song squash your SAFA album. Don't learn sense and be here chasing clout with gala. #FreetheCitizens #StopGalamseyNow."

@mattenasu said:

"It’s only few people in Gh who are sane, shrewd, intelligent the rest are morons twerps and scumbags and they know themselves. This’s absurd!"

Kwesi Arthur calls for protestors to be freed

YEN.com.gh also reported that rapper Kwesi Arthur added his voice to calls for the Democracy Hub members arrested for protesting against galamsey to be released.

On X, the rapper condemned arrests of protesters, joining the Free the Citizens movement, which took over social media and earning praise from many netizens.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh