The My World Odyssey has berthed at the Tema Port in Accra on a short trip to Ghana

The cruise ship is one of the largest in the world with a capacity of over 600 passengers.

After a few days in Accra, My World Odyssey will set sail to the Western Region to berth at the Takoradi Port on Friday, October 11, 2024

According to a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the My World Odyssey cruise ship will move from Accra after a few days to the Takoradi Port on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Footage sighted on social media captures the cruise ship resting on Ghana's waters after berthing at the Tema Port a few days ago.

The arrival of the ship to Ghana would significantly boost the country's blossoming tourism sector.

Local and foreign tourists in Ghana are expected to onboard the My World Odyssey to have the experience of a lifetime.

Reactions to the ships' arrival in Ghana

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians to the video of the cruise ship's arrival in Ghana.

@j_hopeson said:

"Titanic really messed up my mind."

@Asante_Bekwai also said:

"I wan join to Takoradi."

@AccraChelsea commented:

"Bigger than UPSA campus."

Drill & Rosey chill aboard cruise ship

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Drill and Rosey, Ghana's favourite reality TV stars returned home from a three-day trip aboard the world's largest ship, Genting's Dream Cruises.

The reality TV couple set sail from Singapore and cruised to Bali and Malaysia, sightseeing and having fun along the way.

Drill and Rosey's trip was reportedly sponsored by Drisey and Rosettes, fanbases of the reality TV couple, who are also collectively known as Drisey

Drill and Rosey met during season two of Perfect Match Xtra reality TV show, forming an incredible bond that endeared them to the hearts and minds of Ghanaians.

