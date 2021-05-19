Nancy Acheampomaa, a popular Ghanaian fashion supermodel better known as Abena Model, has broken her section of the Internet with stunning pictures of herself posing in the outfits of eight different professions.

The pictures sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram handle, @abenamodel, gathered several thousands of reactions from social media users and her fans.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the beautiful images of Nancy Acheampomaa for the reader's viewing pleasure as many people already can't have enough of it.

1. Teacher

2. Farmer

3. Mechanic

4. Market woman

5. Policewoman

6. Medical Doctor

7. Activist

8. Traditional Model

Below are some of the heartwarming comments from Instagram users who could not hold back their reactions after seeing the pictures.

ohemaakonaduqota19 made a profound statement after going through the various pictures:

Beautiful. Every profession fits you.

mandy_glowws mentioned how good the Ghanaian model is:

Sis you are really good

sika_mmino indicated on one of the photos:

I swear take this as a profession it looks good on you

akua_caramel could not hide her admiration

Wow wow wow Abena Model, I love you

wenndee_ suggested that:

this is beautiful

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh