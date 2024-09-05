Ghana's favourite reality TV stars, Drill and Rosey have returned home from a three-day relaxation trip aboard the world's largest cruise ship

Ghanaian reality TV couple, Emmanuel Ankrah and Rose Owusu Konadu, who participated in season two of the Perfect Match Xtra, have been spotted having fun aboard the largest cruise ship in the world.

Emmanuel, famously known as Drill, and Rose, popularly referred to as Rosey, were on a three-day holiday relaxation treat on the cruise ship. Genting's Dream Cruises.

Perfect Match Xtra reality star couple Drill and Rosey return from a 3-day relaxation trip aboard the world's largest cruise ship.

The couple, named by their fans as Drisey were treated to a memorable experience aboard the cruise ship that set sail from Singapore to Bali and ended in Malaysia.

A YouTube video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the couple having a good time on their trip.

Drisey, who did not win the Perfect Match Xtra reality TV shop aired on TV3, was sponsored on the trip by contributions from their fans dotted across the world, known as Drisey, and Rosettes.

This makes them the first couple in the history of reality TV shows in Ghana to enjoy a vacation trip of such magnitude.

Aside from the incredible experience aboard the Genting's Dream Cruises, Drill and Rosey were also spoiled with gifts from their fans with each receiving a whopping GH¢45,000.

Other gifts presented to the reality TV couple are Apple laptops, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Smart Watches, and full videography equipment.

Drill and Rosey returned to Ghana a few days ago after their three-day holiday trip aboard the world's largest cruise ship.

Reactions from Drisey's fans

Fans of Drisey were in the comment section of the YouTube video congratulating them on their trip.

@rubyk-1 said:

"Back here having my watch party. Enjoyed a every bit of the videoBp paa eii Oga."

@dorcasopoku8097 also said:

"Love my Drill and Rosey mwaaaahhhhh."

@Abena_Joyce wrote:

"Rosey no matter what,do not let go in drills voice."

Tessy and Martin win Perfect Match Xtra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Martin and Tessy were crowned winners of Perfect Match Xtra for season two.

The couple, who won many hearts with their display of pure love, received GH¢50,000 cash and other mouthwatering gifts from the show's sponsors.

