In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, a Ghanaian man welcomed his beautiful obroni girlfriend into the country

The couple, after meeting for the first time at the KIA, hugged and kissed for several minutes

The video of the couple's meeting at the airport shared on TikTok by @ghanavibes_official garnered interactions from netizens

An unidentified Ghanaian man has welcomed his obroni girlfriend at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) amid pomp and pageantry.

The obroni lady had just arrived in the country to meet her Ghanaian boyfriend, whom she had been dating distantly for several months.

A Ghanaian man welcomes his beautiful obroni girlfriend from abroad at Terminal 3 of the KIA. Photo credit: @UGC.

In a video making rounds on social media, the Ghanaian man was spotted carrying his beautiful obroni girlfriend from the arrival hall of Terminal 3

This emotional visit offered the couple the opportunity to meet for the first time, ending a long period of staying in touch via the help of technology.

After stepping out of the arrival hall with a large entourage of escorts, the couple engaged in a deep kiss for many minutes in the full glare of the thick crowd at the KIA.

The obroni lady could simply not let off her man for a second as she was all over him, hugging and caressing the love of her life.

As the interracial couple kept displaying their love, affection and longings for each other, visitors at the airport cheered them on.

The obroni lady was later presented with a flower bouquet and other gifts by the escorts hired to welcome her.

Ghanaians react to the couple's video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians to the couple's video, some of which are compiled below:

@Malaika said:

"Eeeeiiii Oman Ghana everyone Dey look for green card and permanent residency."

@Bibiniblack also said:

"If only i had soo much focus lyk those two men seated infront of them my life wld have been much better."

@Nana Yaw Berima 1 commented:

"chairman show us the way nu wai."

@Gabriel Kwame Black replied:

"everyday dey for show you way... get into the muddy waters and swim against the tide that's the way."

@Ms Shasha also commented:

"As3 they’re taking our men oo."

