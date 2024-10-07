Global site navigation

Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Titiaka Awarded With Brand New Vehicle In Video
Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Titiaka Awarded With Brand New Vehicle In Video

by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Titiaka was crowned queen at the just-ended Ghana's Most Beautiful and was awarded a brand-new vehicle, among other cash prices
  • In the video, the beautiful lady who represented the Savannah Region was all smiles as she sat in her beautiful new ride
  • Titiaka faced stiff Ashanti Region's Afriyie, who was the 1st Runner Up and Makafui from the Volta Region emerged as the 2nd Runner Up

Nihad Titiaka Oases of the Savannah Region has been crowned the winner of the 2024 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful.

Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Titiaka awarded vehicle in viral video. Photo source: tv3_ghana
Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Titiaka awarded vehicle in viral video. Photo source: tv3_ghana
Source: Instagram

The grand finale of the popular beauty contest took place on Sunday, October 6, at the National Theatre in Accra.

Titiaka's victory is historic, as she becomes the first hijab-wearing contestant to win the competition. This is also the first time the Savannah Region has claimed the title. Her win comes after weeks of tough competition.

Titiaka beat strong competition, including Afriyie from the Ashanti Region, who finished as the first Runner-Up, and Makafui from the Volta Region, who placed second Runner-Up.

As part of her prize package, Titiaka was awarded a brand-new vehicle. In a video circulating on social media, she was seen smiling as she sat in her new car. In addition to the car, she received a cash prize of GHC15,000, a trip abroad, a Tecno Phantom B2, and several hampers from sponsors.

Ghanaians praise Titiaka

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

iam_wunie_official said:

"This is so beautiful 😍.she is beautiful and humble as well"

shikaglams commented:

"And the Queen arrived on a horse , won the battle and left with the car! Congratulations Queen Titiaka!"

mukaila9319 said:

"Titi am more than happy 😢I didn’t slept yesterday 😍Alhamdulillah"

GMB contestant causes stir

The lady who placed third in the beauty contest faced backlash at a point during the show.

According to a report by YEN.com.gh, she received negative criticism during the fashion night. The beauty queen's dress faced heavy scrutiny.

She wore an African print gown, and some social media users commented on the Volta Regional Representative's outfit and hairstyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh

