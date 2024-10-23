A video of a Ghanaian woman's reaction after Justine Agbenu was laid to rest has got people talking

She consoled the grieving family and appealed to authorities to ensure that persons found culpable are brought to book

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video consoled the grieving family on their loss

The Executive Secretary of the National Interest Movement, Susan Adu-Amankwah, has mourned with Justine Agbenu's family.

Speaking in an interview with 3FM on the sidelines of the burial service, Susan Adu-Amankwah appealed to the authorities to take swift action to ensure that any person found culpable in the death of Justine and her friend Maame Dwomoh Boaten is punished accordingly.

A Ghanaian woman appeals to the justice for Justine Agbenu Photo credit: @Temajesusooficial/X

She also appealed for strict enforcement of road safety regulations to minimise road accidents.

Another Ghanaian woman also took to Facebook to express similar sentiments as she consoled the grieving family and called for Salifu Amoako's son to face the law.

"Watching the Grandmother of Justine Agbenu, the second victim of the East Legon accident weeps bitterly as she bids farewell to her late grandchild made me weep too. Salifu Amoako or whatever he calls himself should just shut the fu..ck up. The law must deal with them.This is so sad", her post read.

Ghanaians react to the woman's appeal

The post by the Facebook user has gone viral with many people agreeing with her.

Kojo N. Biney indicated:

"It’s so sad. May God comfort the families."

Claudia Nartey wrote:

"May this cup pass us by."

Bravo Charley added:

"Very very sad."

Nana Akua Gyamfuaa Adjei added:

"It’s sad Sis."

Forgive the families

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Catholic Priest, Rev. Francis Destiny Amenuvor, has consoled Justine Agbenu's grieving family.

In a video, Rev. Francis Destiny Amenuvor described the former student of Cornerstone International Academy as a girl who had a promising future.

He consoled the grieving family on their loss and prayed they would find the strength to forgive Bishop Salifu Amoako's son.

