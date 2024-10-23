Justine Agbenu, one of the deceased victims of the East Legon accident, has been identified as a grandniece to the former University of Ghana lecturer, Prof George Benneh, who passed away some time ago

An emotional tribute written by Justine to the late Professor has surfaced online, unveiling the tender and loving side of the young girl

Netizens who saw the video were filled with emotions as they expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A touching tribute from the late Justine Agbenu, one of the deceased victims of the East Legon accident, to her deceased granduncle, Prof Emmanuel Benneh, has popped up on social media.

Recall that in February 2021, a University of Ghana lecturer was murdered at his residence in Accra. It is unclear why the culprits murdered Prof Benneh; however, they were identified and taken through the legal process.

A touching tribute of Justine Agbenu to her deceased Uncle is making rounds online. Image source: Justine Agebu, ESA Ministries, Prof Emmanuel Benneh

Source: Facebook

A video on TikTok shared the young lady's touching tribute to her granduncle during that tough time. Justine Agbenu was kind in her words to her deceased granduncle, calling for justice for him and also hoping that all those who unlawfully took his life would regret their actions someday.

Another part of the tribute that got many people emotional was where she expressed the hope that she would meet her granduncle in Heaven one day.

"I promised that one day, we will come to Heaven and meet you. We love you and miss you. I hope that you are safe where you are," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Netizens touched by Justine's tribute

Netizens who saw the video of the young girl's tribute were filled with emotions. They expressed their views in the comments section of the post.

@Michael Asabere wrote:

"Do you know that professor Benneh was killed by his cleaner?"

@Cisca Osew wrote:

"Wooow good to hear this...May your soul RIPP Justine."

@lilymbroh wrote:

"Hmmmmmm may her innocent soul rest in peace."

@Yaa Ketewa wrote:️

"Atta Mills koraa Mahama aku no afa neho adi bro."

@Miss.Evelyn wrote:

"Wo y3 aboa paaa."

@Joycelynanokye+233 wrote:

"Wei nya “fa ma Nyame” family ooo hmm ..pls do well to let me know the court date let me carry my unemployment self there."

Justine Agbenu's classmates weep at her burial

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the classmates of Justine Agbenu could not control their tears at the burial of their friend.

Online videos show the sad students weeping bitterly for their beloved. Netizens who saw videos from the burial were heartbroken.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh