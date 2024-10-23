Kofi Adoma has left many feeling sad following a disclosure he made about Justine Agbenu

This comes after he disclosed that Justine Agbenu obtained Canadian citizenship just three weeks ago

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video consoled the families of Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten

Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma has generated an emotional response from netizens following an interesting disclosure he made about the two young girls who died in an accident at East Legon.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Kofi Adoma, who was speaking on the sidelines of Justine's burial service, said the 12-year-old recently obtained her Canadian citizenship.

Kofi Adoma opens up Justine Agbenu and talks about her Canadian citizenship in a video. Photo credit: @Temajesusooficial/X

He also stated that Maame Dwomoh Boaten, one of the girls who died as a result of that accident, was also an American citizen.

"Maame Dwomoh Boaten was an American citizen. However, Justine received her Canadian citizenship three weeks ago, only for the unfortunate incident to occur."

He made the disclosure as he stated that the two close friends who died in an accident caused by the son of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako would be buried at the same place.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 17,000 views and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the grieving family

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video consoled the family of Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten.

Agyeiwaa kodie reacted:

"Justine pls come in an angel form to console mummy because the pain is unbearable."

Abena Boampongmaa stated:

"Eno go better for the Bishop;he dey there dey talk anyhow"

Vonnie added:

"This is sad n painful, God rest their beautiful souls"

Babe_Pearl added:

"Hmmm I just cried herh hmmm."

Justine Agbenu's grandmother speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Justine Agbenu's grandmother finally broke her silence after Bishop Salifu Amoako attempted to seek forgiveness from their family.

She told Kofi Adoma in an interview that Salifu Amoako sent some men to their residence to apologise on his behalf after Justine's death.

She noted that the apology was not accepted and that her family sent the men away.

