A video of a Ghanaian man reacting to the recent statements made by Bishop Salifu Amoako has got people talking

The man chided the embattled man of God for trying to justify his son's actions, especially when the families of the girls were still mourning

Many people who took to the comment section of the video agreed with the man regarding his commentary on the issue

The founder of Alive Chapel International International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, has come under criticism regarding his recent utterances about an accident involving his 16-year-old son.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young man @kristoholicmusic1 expressed disappointment in Salifu Amoako for trying to defend his son in the wake of the accident that claimed two lives.

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako called out over recent comments about his son's involvement in an East Legon accident. Photo credit: @Elisha Salifu Amoako/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He lamented that Bishop Salifu Amoako should know that his negligence as a father had contributed to that accident.

"Your son has done a crazy thing, and you mount a pulpit and say I didn't do it; the mother did not do it. You say this while the parents are mourning.

He called for the 16-year-old son of Bishop Salifu Amoako to face the law, adding that such an experience would transform him for the better.

"If he is punished, he will realise that life is not about my father's or mother's money.

At the time of writing the report, the video raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide with Bishop Salifu's saga

Social media users who took to the video's comment section chided the embattled man of God for his statement.

Rashida O.Q.P reacted:

"I am very angry as a mother of an only child same age to these those girls hmm."

Naa Achiaa Agyemang replied:

"I've never been angry like this."

Afiadot added:

"Very arrogant , heartless talk. the law must work in Ghana oo. We want to see how it will go."

Afiavicky added:

"Eeei I thought it's not true oo I saw some video and I said naaa he can't say that hmmm."

Salifu Amoako scolds church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako called out his congregant for trying to cause mayhem after his arrest and court hearing.

In a video, Bishop Amoako, during a sermon, expressed deep disappointment in their actions, labelling this as a disgrace.

He further warned his congregation to distance themselves from his legal matters on the issue.

