A video of a Catholic Priest reacting to the demise of Justine Agbenu has gone viral online

This comes after he appealed to the grieving family to find the strength to forgive the person who caused the accident

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video consoled the families of Justin Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Francis Destiny Amenuvor, has sent his deepest condolences to the grieving family of Justine Agbenu.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @3fm927, Rev. Francis Destiny Amenuvor, speaking on the sidelines of Justine Agbenu's burial service, expressed pain that the 12-year-old is no more.

A Catholic priest has called for the families of Justin Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten to forgive Salifu Amoako's son. Photo credit: @3fm927/Facebook and Ghanaweb TV/YouTube

As someone who knew Justine Agbenu, Rev. Francis Destiny Amenuvor described the former student of Cornerstone International Academy as a girl who had a promising future.

He consoled the grieving family on their loss and prayed that they would be able to find the strength to forgive Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, whose actions led to the passing of their loved one.

"To err is human, to forgive is divine. We are praying that God will grant the family the heart to forgive. It is not easy, and it is very difficult, but God will grant the grace to let go."

Ghanaians console the grieving families

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video consoled the grieving families on their loss.

Kofi Bamfo reacted:

"The boy, together with his parents, must face the consequences of his actions.This case should be used as a lesson to kids of today, that everyone is responsible for their own actions."

Ewurama Graham Quaye commented:

"A forgiving heart? While the father of the perpetrator is spewing nonsense."

Benny Sadari replied:

"The child himself is a bad child, but for his father to make such an irresponsible and insensitive statement like that it shows that they're partners in crime."

Naa Ameley Tagoe added:

"Hmmmmm it's so sad. Upon all these some parents still give their car to these minors to drive. I see one boy who always drives to school with his siblings. Can't actually tell his age but he is in jhs."

Lawyer react to East Legon accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yudah Brown, a Ghanaian lawyer, has shared the legal perspective of Ghana's law on the fatal East Legon accident.

According to Yudah Brown, the law favours and treats minors differently.

He explained that blame can be shifted from the child to the parent, and the victims' families can sue the Salifu Amoako family.

Source: YEN.com.gh