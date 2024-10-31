The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association has congratulated the school's quiz team for winning the NSMQ

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has lauded the school's quiz team for their impressive victory in this year's National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

The 2024 NSMQ came to a thrilling end on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, inside the New Examination Centre at the University of Cape Coast.

Mfantsipim Senior High School (SHS), famously known as Botwe, defeated St Augustine College and Keta SHS to win the coveted trophy and bragging rights for at least a year.

At the blast of the final whistle, Mfantsipim had 47 points, St. Augustine’s College had 46 points and Keta SHS secured 32 points.

Commending the boys for their stellar performance, in an X post, MOBA's 5th Ebusuapanyin, Moses Kwesi Baiden said the victory is a testament to the school's unbreakable spirit and resilience.

"You have inspired every Mfantsipim boy, near and far, young and old, rekindling the flame of excellence that has been our hallmark since 1876. With each question answered and every challenge faced, you reminded us of the power of unity and discipline and how we can achieve greatness when we stand together as one," a portion of the statement released on X read.

This latest victory is Mfantsipim SHS's third time winning the NSMQ competition since its inception in 1993 by Primetime Limited.

Other MOBA members congratulate the boys

Other MOBA members took to social media to congratulate the boys on their triumph.

@PhredWin wrote:

"The whole world ebi these boys wey they go feel. Congratulations."

@Kwesi_Capo also wrote:

"Congratulations boys!."

First Botwe head boy to win NSMQ

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Peter Appiah Thompson made history as the first head boy to lead Mfantsipim to NSMQ victory since the establishment of the Cape Coast-based school.

While Peter played a major role, the school's victory was however possible due to the efforts of a dedicated team of students and their trainers.

