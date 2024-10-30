The much anticipated grand finale of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz took place on October 30, 2024

The contest saw three titans contest for the enviable trophy; however, at the end of the contest, Mfantsipim emerged as the winner

Mfantsipim's victory has triggered mixed reactions among Ghanaians as some are happy, while others are not

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mfantsipim Senior High School has defeated its contenders at the National Science and Maths Quiz to emerge as the 2024 contest champions.

Mfantsipim and two other schools, St Augustine College and Keta Senior High, locked horns in a fierce contest to battle for supremacy in the science and maths quiz. However, at the end of the trophy, Mfantsipim walked away with the trophy, beating St Augustine's with one point.

Mfantsipim SHS is being crowned the champions of the 2024 NSMQ. Image source: NSMQ

Source: Twitter

The contest started smoothly, with St Augustine's College and Mfantsipism securing the same points (24) at the end of round one. Keta had 13 points. At the end of round two, St Augustine's was in a comfortable lead, beating Mfantsipim by three points. Both schools scored 34 points and 31 points, respectively.

See the post below:

The contestants solved the problem of the day, where St Augustine's College scored five out of ten, Keta SHS scored four out of ten, and Mfantsipim scored three out of ten.

See the post below:

At the end of the fourth round, St Augustine's College still led the contest with 46 points, while Mfantsipim followed closely with 44 points and Keta SHS with 26 points.

See the post below:

Given the above scores, St Augustine's College had high hopes of winning the contest; however, they failed to answer any of the riddles, giving their competitors the upper hand. Mfantsipim answered one riddle correctly and Keta answered two correctly.

At the end of the race, Mfantsipim won with 47 points, followed by St Augustine's, which secured 46 points and Keta with 32 points.

See the post below:

Mfatsipim kicks PRESEC out of NSMQ

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh