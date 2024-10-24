Keta SHTS defeated Achimota School and Mpraeso SHS in the NSMQ quarter-finals, ending with 54 points

Achimota and Mpraeso earned 42 and 21 points, respectively, and were eliminated from the contest

Keta SHTS maintained their lead, with Perpetual Gakpetor's performance earning high score awards

Keta Senior High Technical School, Mpraeso SHS, and Achimota School contested in the quarter-final of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for a spot in the semi-final.

At the end of the contest, Kets SHTS won with 54 points and advanced to the semi-final stage of the quiz competition.

Keta SHTS beats Achimota School to qualify for the semi-final stage of 2024 NSMQ with 54 points. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Meanwhile, Achimota School and Mpraeso SHS followed with 42 points and 21 points, respectively. According to the results, the second and third schools are out of the competition.

From the beginning of the contest, Keta SHTS dominated by answering questions correctly and claiming crucial bonuses from their opponents.

Perpetual Gakpetor, one of Keta SHTS’s contestants, impressed the audience with her swift and accurate responses, driving her school to an impressive 33 points.

Keta SHTS maintained their lead throughout the contest, irrespective of how heated it got.

At the end of the contest, the school received the High Scorer Award worth GH₵3,000 and an additional GH₵1,000 for solving two riddles.

Netizens congratulate Keta SHTS for NSMQ win

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the post shared by @NSMQGhana about the latest results.

@ellyserwaaa said:

“Keta is already at finals”

@theAmosAch wrote:

“Achimota 😂😂😂😂😂 @berlamundi come here”

@_sevenn6 said:

“Apart from UPSA SHS which other school can Achimota School even contest with in Greater Accra? Ei 😭😭😭”

@mensurohwee wrote:

“All Achimota knows is braiding rasta not NSMQ, it's not their fault”

@Son_Of_Mr_Menz said:

“Small play we Dey play keta go carry Togbe Tsali ein kiddies come contest😂🤣”

@TrollsNSMQ wrote:

“Achimota ibi the forest wey dey worry them”

@rapha_El39 said:

“And the woman king did the magic again”

OWASS wonder kid returns to NSMQ stage

YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Ware School's Stephen Apemah-Baah was in the contest again after competing as a first-year student in 2023.

Stephen and his partner won their one-eighth competition for their school against Zion College and Our Lady of Grace SHS with 74 points.

Netizens wished Apemah-Baah well and hoped his experience and intelligence would help Opoku Ware School win the 2024 edition of the quiz.

