The grand finale of this year's National Science and Maths Quiz, scheduled for October 30, is underway

This year, the contest was staged in Cape Coast, the home grounds of two finalists, St Augustine's College and Mfantsiping High School.

A video of Augusco's pantry women rooting for the contestants has surfaced on social media.

This year's National Science and Maths Quiz grand finale is between Keta SHTS, St Augustine’s College, and Mfantsipim School.

Two of the three schools are located in the Central Region, where the competition was staged this year, while one is in the Volta Region.

Augusco pantry women raise jama for for NSMQ contestants. Photo source: X/NSMQGhana

St Augutsine's College is looking to win the NSMQ trophy for the third time.

A team from Joy News, an official broadcast partner of the NSMQ, stormed St Augustine's College to interact with students and other stakeholders.

Joy News' brief session with the school's pantry officers has garnered significant traction on social media.

The women expressed their unwavering support for Alexander, Oppong, Benyi who are contesting for the college in the finals.

The pantry officers were in high spirits as they sang religious chants. One of them led prayers for the boys.

Augusco pantry women intrigue netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the heartwarming moment of some officers from Augusco as they root for he contestants in the NSMQ final.

@wka_amz said:

"Where ky3ky3 Dey 😹😹you for Mia"

@jamesforson115 wrote:

"I remember them they fed us in 2007"

@FadwenpaN80463 noted:

"They fed me from 2006-2009"

@felix_noonoo remarked:

"My Proto still Dey Augusco?🤣🤣🤣. The Fante is giving😂"

@topboyvin added:

"They know what’s being served this evening"

