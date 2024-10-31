Mfantsipim Senior High School emerged as the winner of the 2024 NSMQ, winning its third trophy

The school's victory was possible due to the efforts of a dedicated team of students and their trainers, including the school's outgoing head boy

Netizens who saw the post about the head boy were impressed and expressed their views in the comment section

Wednesday, October 30, 2024, will remain a memorable day in the history of Mfantsipim Senior School, popularly known as Kwabotwe or Botwe.

Mfantsipim won its third NSMQ trophy after a fierce contest with its contenders, St Augustine's College and Keta Senior High School.

Peter Appiah Thompson is the Mfantsipim SHS head boy who led his school to win their 3rd NSMQ trophy. Image source: NSMQ

At the end of the race, Mfantsipim led St Augustine's by a point, scoring 47 points and 46 points, respectively. Keta trailed behind with 32 points.

Mfantsipim's victory was driven by the dedicated efforts of a team of young students and their trainers. Among them was the outgoing head boy, who made history as the first head boy to lead the school to victory and secure the trophy.

Peter Appiah Thompson is a standout student at Mfantsipim Senior High School. Due to his brilliance, he is deeply admired by both schoolmates and teachers.

As the outgoing head boy, Peter made history by being the first to lead the school to a triumphant victory, earning its third NSMQ trophy.

Netizens hail Mfantsipim head boy

Peter has won the admiration of many on social media. Netizens who saw the post about him were proud of him and commended him in the post's comments section.

Mfantsipim kicks PRESEC out of NSMQ

