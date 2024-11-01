A video of a young Ghanaian man lamenting over the cost of food in Ghana has garnered reactions online

In a video posted on social media, the young man attributed the rising cost of food to the actions of some Ghanaian influencers

These influencers, he said, have made some staple foods such as fufu, kenkey and acheke expensive for the ordinary person

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to vent over the country's alarming food cost.

In a video seen online, the young man, identified as @napoleon_gh, suggested that the rate at which food prices are rising in Ghana was unfathomable.

A man takes on Ghanaian content creators for influencing food price hikes in Ghana. Photo credit: Photo credit: @napoleon_gh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

@napoleon_gh blamed Ghanaian social media content creators as the cause of food such as fufu, acheke and keny becoming expensive in the country.

He said the contents they creator have resulted in Ghanaian staple foods, which used to be affordable, becoming extremely expensive for the ordinary person.

"At first, we were eating our fufu and acheke small, once they started doing things on fufu, the food became overpriced in Ghana," he lamented.

Netizens agree with @napoleon_gh's observations

Some netizens who came across the video backed @napoleon_gh's observation with their own experiences.

@Born great princess said:

"Errrrh the kenkey part has really affected me paa."

@Luxury also said:

"Whiles takoradi u can get 3cedis or 4cedis."

@na you sabi wrote:

"they started with the fufu and nkosua ne meko ooo."

@Naa Adjorkor also wrote:

"We the GA’s are not even getting our own food to eat as affordable as we used to get them. Nkran d)kunu 3million whyyy."

SikaBaRichgal commented:

"I know you’ll make a video on this because I saw your comment somewhere."

@The Woman king also commented:

"U forgot agwamoo..Kyerese it’s getting too much oo."

Man cries over price of food in Accra

YEN.com.gh reported that a young man, who moved from Kumasi to Accra complained bitterly over the price of food in the capital.

In a viral TikTok video, the man said he would return to Kumasi after he was told by a Waakye seller that her food starts from GH¢30 and above.

The said food prices were cheaper in Kumasi, where he hailed from, than in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh