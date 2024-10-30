A young man identified as Bukom has been arrested in Bawku after stealing gold worth ¢80K

Bukom Banku, as popularly known was asked to deliver the gold to a company but absconded with it instead

Netizens who saw the post about his arrest were delighted and expressed their views in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man known as Bukom Banku has been apprehended after absconding with a gold worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

He was arrested in Bawku after about seven months of being on the run. According an X post shared by @EDHUB, the young man previously worked with a small-scale mining company as a delivery guy.

Bukom Banku, a delivery guy is in the grips of police after absconding with gold worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Source: Getty Images

In March 2024, he was asked by his company to deliver gold worth over GH¢800,000 to a gold buyer in Manso-Adubia. However, Bukom Banku, disappeared with the gold.

Fortunately, news about his whereabouts reached his employers after a lead worker of the company was tipped off by a traveler who spotted him in Bawku, his father's hometown.

The workers, upon alerting the police and joining forces, successfully arrested him in Bawku.

Upon his arrest, it was unveiled that he had invested part of the proceeds from the gold to buy two brand-new motorbikes and two new tricycles and was operating a local transport business in Bawku.

He had also built a house for himself with the money. That notwithstanding, The police were able to retrieve nearly half of the total proceeds from the gold.

See the post below:

Netizens delight over Bukom Banku's arrest

Netizens who saw the post about the young man's arrest greeted the news with delight. Many expressed their views in the comment section of the post.

@jayyd4L wrote:

"Ah this guy hmm. So he didn’t get money from boxing?"

@_sevenn6 wrote:

"Unless the Police doesn’t want to find you. You can run but you can never hide. Good job Ghana Police Service."

@rubben_jr wrote:

"Our police service is really working."

@KofmanStudios wrote:

"Stealing is not something we should entertain but at least fly out of the country. 8 billion u couldn't fly aaaahhhh."

@quabena_god wrote:

"Akoa y3, kwasia. You steal money and still dey ghana thinking you wont be found? Eei killer nkuto..bawku too u dey smh."

@MTwumz_ wrote:

"He's kwasia, he could have literally move outside the country if he's serious."

Police arrest 487 people

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service has arrested 487 people over their involvement in the QNET Ponzi scheme.

The arrests were made at a residence in Adwuman, near Kenyasi, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh