Fresh Tubor, a content creator, has put a smile on the face of a meat pie hawker, who is recovering from a stroke

The content creator, based in Kumasi, was moved by the struggles of the street hawker and promised to use his platform to help her after buying all the meat pie she carried

The woman's sad story touched the hearts of many Ghanaians on social media who came across the video on Fresh Tubor's TikTok page

A Kumasi-based social media content creator, known as Fresh Tubor, has been praised by many for his kind gesture towards a struggling street hawker.

Fresh Tubor was seated in front of a shop when he saw the woman, hawking meat pie on a limping leg, pass by.

Moved by her struggles, he beckoned her to approach and asked her to sit beside him, where they engaged in a conversation about her life

The meat pie seller said she was called Mercy Owusua and added that he was just recovering from a stroke which got her bedridden for close to two years.

Mercy, who said she was from the Angloga Junction in Kumasi, told Fresh Tubor that she was hawking on the street to cater for her three-year-old child.

When asked if she had no one to cater for her and her baby, Mercy said she lived with the father of the child.

She added that she decided to hawk meat pie to support her man to raise their child together because he was also struggling financially.

"If I don't go out to sell, my child will not eat," she said.

Touched by this, the Kumasi-based content creator asked Mercy what he could do to help her, to which she replied that she would be grateful if he could help her set up a provision shop.

Fresh Tubor bought all the remaining meat pie in the plastic container that Mercy carried and promised to use his social media pages to solicit public support for her.

Netizens moved by Mercy's story

Netizens who chanced on Mercy's video, shared on TikTok by @fresh_tubor1, seemed moved by her sad story.

@jackiejoee29 said:

"Dear lord you know my heart..blesss me so I can also be a blessing to others."

@whasky Daddy also said:

"Please can someone help me get contact to her please."

@BRAINER commented:

"How I wish I have money to support her."

@Akosua Adepa also commented:

"Makoma ahhhh Awurade bless me to bless the needy."

@mamababismac reacted:

"she is smiling to cover up the sadness... God bless you brother."

