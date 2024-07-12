Great Akese, a young Ghanaian man has expressed disappointment in the quality of the waakye he ordered

He said a nicely packaged waakye he saw online and ordered was different from what was delivered to him

Great Akese also criticised the shoddy packaging of the food, which came in a white polythene bag

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to lament over a poorly packaged food he ordered online.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man known on his socials as Great Akese said he saw a flavourful waakye on a food delivery app which got him salivated to make an order.

However, he said the waakye that was delivered to him was in sharp contrast to what he saw and ordered, describing it as "wretched."

Great Akese said he paid GH¢133 for the waakye with the hope that it would be delivered exactly as he saw it.

"How do they feel selling this kind of food? I want to understand why you would display something nice in your Bolt app, your website and stuff and you deliver this. They are killing us in this Accra," he lamented.

Aside from the attractiveness of the food's presentation, the visibly angry young Ghanaian man said what pained him the most was the shoddy packaging it came in.

As seen in the video posted on his TikTok page, @greatakese, the waakye had fish, two big cowhides (wele), a sausage and an egg with some gari on the side.

"Why should this waakye be sold for GH¢133? If I complain right now, some people would be in the comment section saying I'm destroying people's business, but look this waakye that cost me GH¢133. See how it came, wretchedly," he further said.

Reactions to his complaints

Great Akese's video lamenting about the price and presentation of the waakye he ordered online attracted reactions from netizens, some of which are compiled below.

@food_geng said:

"Why will buy waskye for 130gh."

@nazifashaibularry replied:

"I don’t know self."

@NharNhar Akuah also said:

"Masa if you won’t eat throw it away."

@Pascalyn commented:

"What happened to Amelia at the junction?"

Great Akese replied:

"9pm dea Amelia close ooo."

Source: YEN.com.gh