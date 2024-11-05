A devoted wife shared a touching moment of her husband arriving home exhausted from work, expressing deep appreciation for his dedication to their family

She praised his sacrifices with encouragement, celebrating his commitment and hard work

Several social media users who watched the video commended the woman for celebrating her husband

A Ghanaian woman appreciated her diligent husband when he returned to the house after working a night shift.

The lady, who is also a mother, said she and her children appreciate her husband's dedication and hard work in providing for the family and making sure they are comfortable.

In a video on X shared by @sikaofficial1, the woman started recording her husband even before he entered the compound, and heaps of praise on her visibly exhausted husband.

She used the moment to encourage him, acknowledging the long hours and energy he invested in their family's well-being.

When the man entered the compound, his child ran to hug him. He carried the child, and his wife said he was welcome.

The video has garnered numerous reactions from people who appreciated the wife’s loving gesture.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend wife for praising husband

The wife's thoughtful words and sincere appreciation created a loving and uplifting moment that resonated with many viewers online.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@fawogyimiiko said:

“Woman like this , I will do everything for her cos she appreciates a lot ❤️.”

@eygyimah wrote:

“Hide this woman from the Equatorial guys. He can take it all in film.”

@_sevenn6 said:

“good women still dey mmom. Everything depends on you the guy.”

@views09 wrote:

“This is amazing..God bless all good women.”

@MrrProblems said:

“most women of our generation gonna say they GEN Z and that’s old fashioned marriage, it was done by our grandparents and their time isn’t like that. Ask most ladies dating rn and few of them are able to pick a single day to type appreciation words to their men for his sacrifices.”

@chiiksy wrote:

“this is so beautiful...praying for a happy family like this 🙏❤️.”

@_juliusosei said:

“We need women like this in our lives. They help a lot.”

@manuelphrimpz wrote:

“Women are good people oo ebe you wey you dey wan nyash that be why you always dey complain say women no good.”

Ghanaian lady celebrates husband

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman took to social media to celebrate her husband for being supportive.

The woman shared a video of the man washing dishes while she lay on the sofa to rest and record her man.

Several people commented on the video and celebrated the young man for being a supportive husband.

