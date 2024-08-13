A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to celebrate her husband for being supportive

This comes after she posted a video of the man washing the dishes while she lay on the sofa, recording him

Many people who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the young woman for being a supportive husband

A Ghanaian lady has triggered social media reactions after posting a video of herself enjoying a nice family time.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on its TikTok page, showed an adorable moment in which she and her husband were seen in the living room.

As the lady lay on her sofa relaxing, her husband was seen seriously washing dishes as the lady filmed him.

The man looked unbothered despite knowing that his wife was filming his actions.

The young woman in the video's caption commended her husband for being supportive and caring.

"My world, I bless the day I met you. If am to choose over and over again, I will choose you always .You make life so easy and peaceful for me .Sometimes i feel your love is too much for me. Thanks for taking care of me and making me the happiest woman .I love and adore you .I love you leon"

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians praise the lady's husband

Social media users who took the comment section of the video were left with many praising the young man for being a supportive husband.

Reallysorry commented:

"My husband will never wash not even a spoon."

Mrs Opoku Agyemang Prempeh replied:

"Mine wash his daughters and his and left mine am also going to look for my father to wash mine clothes for me."

Nana Kwame reacted:

"Someone have same man home but think he's too weak as a man. God bless you."

AbaTib's replied:

"Mr. Mensch please don't change."

Ghanaian woman prays for husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian woman expressed joy after her husband surprised her on her birthday.

In a video, her husband gifted the woman with money, cake, a bottle of champagne, and a new iPhone.

The excited woman showered prayers on her husband, his life and his business.

