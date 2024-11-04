A Ghanaian man has become a source of inspiration to many after opening up about his business

The middle-aged man stated in an interview with a content creator that he had been selling roasted ripped plantain for 20 years

Many who chanced on the video praised the middle-aged Ghanaian man for his commitment towards his family

A middle-aged Ghanaian man inspired many on social media with his dedication towards his family's wellbeing.

The man shared tales of how he ended up with a job that many men would shy away from to ensure his family are well-taken care of

A middle-aged Ghanaian man sells roasted plantain for 20yrs to cater for his Family. Photo credit: @aduane_wura2/TikTok.

Due to life's uncertainties, the man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, stated that he had to take up selling roasted plantain, popularly known as "Kofi Broke man," by the roadside to fend for his family of four children.

While opening up about his job as a roasted plantain seller, the middle-aged man stated that he had been in the business for 20 years.

He further suggested, without authoring many words, that the business was, somewhat, lucrative, adding that it was from the roasted plantain that he caters for his four children.

"I have been doing this business for 20 years, and this what I do to provide for my family. I have four children," he told the content creator.

He was captured in a video shared on TikTok by @aduane_wura2, turning his ripped plantain on fire.

Ghanaians praise him for being a good father

Ghanaians on social media seemed inspired by the middle-aged man. Commitment to his family, with many praising him for being a good father in the comment section of the video.

@vikki4501 said:

"Wow I’m loving ur korkor ya tutu & has brought back memories ey3 akono paa with the peanuts."

@MaaJoys also said:

"Pls interview the guy who sells roasted corn opposite the America Embassy in Cantonment. The man shd have 2 houses and 3 cars by now. The most expensive roasted corn in Ghana."

@Archibolo wrote:

"No because 20 years is longgggg! God bless him paa."

@aduane_wura2 replied:

"Fathers like this deserve more on Father’s Day."

@Mawuena commented:

"The most beautiful thing I have seen on the Internet today."

@Smokehimself also commented:

"20 years is tuff! Bless him and you ! hope business goes up after this video!"

