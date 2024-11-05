Akua Nyameyie said marriage is not a blessing in itself; instead, the true blessing lies in choosing the right partner

She emphasises that feminist ideals may not fit within traditional marriage, where roles like submission and love, as per the Bible, are expected

Akua advised young women to avoid societal pressure to marry and to seek partners with shared values and goals

A Ghanaian lady has shared her thoughts on marriage and explained why she believes staying married is not a blessing.

Akua Nyameyie explained that the union itself is not a blessing; instead, the partner one chooses to be with makes it worth it.

Ghanaian lady Akua Nyameyie explains to DJ Nyaami why marriage is not a blessing. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Akua Nyameyie said that, unlike the usual thinking of many people, who think that one is blessed when they get married, people must instead hope to choose the right partner.

“Marriage itself is not a blessing but rather who you marry. Women must not see marriage as a blessing. The actual blessing is in choosing the right partner. The quality of marriage depends on the individuals involved.”

Feminism can’t work in marriage

Akua Nyameyie added that feminist ideals could not be practised in a traditional marriage system where the husband is the head or where the woman is expected to submit to the man.

“Feminism does not work in marriage. The Bible demands the woman to submit to her husband and the man to love his wife. If those involved do not practice these things and live harmoniously, the union will not be stable.”

Akua Nyameyi advised young ladies not to allow society to pressure them to marry until they were ready. She added that they should find partners with similar values and aspirations rather than rushing.

Netizens comment on lady’s thoughts on marriage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa. Read them below:

@FrankArthur-uc3cg said:

“Oh madam you are a very wise woman.”

@adamsGH80 wrote:

“This woman is too wise n full of wisdom. How I wish her husband know how lucky he is to have her as wife …! Am just speechless by her mindset.”

@patriciaagyeman6016 said:

“Madam, you're a very wise woman and you don't hide the truth; may God continue his blessings on you for enlightening the modern generation.”

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

“Intelligent wife with biblical statement,'wife's respect your husbands,and husband's,love your wife' This statement keeps Marriage but most couples don't comply with this. Thanks DJ for bringing Madam Afia back for us to learn from her ❤🎉❤.”

@alfrednartey5673 said:

“Very, very well spoken , I pray for the grace and peace of God in marriage.”

@Daakie9362 wrote:

“Eiiii this marriage issue is not for the weak 😢😢😢 . God please be our guide.”

Ghanaian lady counts her blessings after marriage

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady danced to show her excitement for everything she had achieved in a year.

The young lady said she got married, had a baby and graduated in one year.

Netizens who saw the post rejoiced and took to the comment section to congratulate her.

