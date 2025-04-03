The family of former President John Agyekum Kufuor has responded to the man who claims to be the son of the former president

Nana Kwame Nuamah, a man from Bogoso has become the talk of the town after he opened up about his desire to meet the ex-president whom he claims is his father

Netizens who saw the response of Kufuor's relative to the news expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A relative of former president John Agyekum Kufuor has responded to the 51-year-old man claiming to be the son of the former President.

Mr Apau Gyamfi, a nephew of JA Kufuor made an appearance on Lawson TV and pledged to take the man to the former President.

Mr Apau Gyamfi promises to take Nana Kwame Nuamah to meet former President Kufuor.

The promise comes after Nana Kwame Nuamah, a 51-year-old Ghanaian man dragged the former President to Lawson TV, alleging that Mr Kufuor is his father.

He claimed he had long to meet Kufuor for many years and began a search for him nine years ago, but all efforts proved futile as people who promised to take him to Mr Kufuor always failed to deliver on their promise.

Nana Kwame claimed he's not after the former President's riches but he yearns to meet and bond with his father.

Ghanaian man claims former President Kufuor is his father.

Following his appearance on the radio station, Mr Apau Gyamfi has promised to handle the matter and take Nana Kwame to the former President.

He pleaded with Nana Kwame to stop dragging the name of the former President in the media since it is tarnishing his image.

Mr Gyamfi added that it was no big deal if the former President was his father since they have a huge family that does not reject people.

Ghanaians say 'No DNA needed"

The appearance of Nana Kwame Nuamah has generated a lot of buzz in the media space. Due to the striking resemblance of the man and the former president, many believed they were related.

@Natty K Mensah wrote:

"But to be frank de tin go be true.. He looks like him."

@Standard wrote:

"Hmmmm! this is how my father Dangote left me and my mother in Ghana."

@Nana_queku.gyamfi wrote:

"Welcome to the comment section Milo or coffee."

@PrinceDinowan wrote:

"But wait oo at his age does he want someone to take care of him."

@Afriyie ( The CEO's wife) wrote:

"I don't know why my grandma used to call me Afriyie Ibrahim Mahama. Can anyone explain to me pls."

@Abimendz wrote:

"But I can see you are the same age with Kufuor ooo."

@Realkk wrote:

"Eyes and nose = Kuffour Head and face = Alan Cash."

