A trotro mate has asserted that his job earns him enough money to cater for himself and his family

In an attempt to take pride in his job, the mate bizarrely claimed that he is better off than the average teacher in Ghana because he earns more than them

However, netizens who seemed triggered by his opinion, upon spotting the video on TikTok, rebuked him for disrespecting teachers

A commercial bus conductor, popularly called trotro mate in Ghanaian parlance, has opened up about his job.

Speaking to Akomapa FM, the Kumasi-based trotro mate claimed that his field of endeavour fetches him more income than some of his peers in the white-collar professions.

In a video spotted on TikTok, the trotro mate outlandishly asserted that his job was, for instance, better than the teaching profession in Ghana.

The trotro mate Photo credit: @akoma879fm/TikTok & @kplorlakofi/X

Source: TikTok

The trotro mate made this claim on the basis that he makes more money than an average teacher in Ghana.

He said aside from his daily earnings, which range between GH¢80 to GH¢200, there are other benefits such as money for lunch and free transportation to wherever he wishes to go within his operational area.

For this reason, the young man suggested that any unemployed individual, who is skilled with numbers and possesses strong interpersonal communication, should consider becoming a trotro mate as the job pays well.

"In this mate job, you will get free lunch, and free transportation to wherever you want to go/ So for this reason, I can confidently say that the mate job is better than teaching, because I earn more than them," he said.

Netizens triggered by his claims

The trotro mate's comments attracted negative reactions from netizens, who seemed triggered by his disrespect for the teaching profession.

@Royalroka said:

“Money has taken lead in Ghana for a trotro mate to compare himself with a teacher."

@wisdomkofiawuku replied:

"In Accra,on Sundays, some mates are paid as much as 400gh and on normal days, at least 150gh."

@NANA also said:

""There is no respect in this job why teachers are suffering in the hands of this country I wish them well."

@Adabuga37 commented:

"Loss talk of all time."

@dangoteba123emm also commented:

"The guy is out of coverage area."

Below is the video of the mate babbling about his work, posted on TikTok by @akoma879fm.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh