A Ghanaian man has shared the details of his brother's prospectus and how much his dad was spending despite the free SHS policy

He noted that his dad had sent him a tall list of items the school he is attending was demanding, which amounts to GH¢3,670

Netizens who saw the video were divided in the comment section as they expressed mixed reactions

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to express his grievances over how much his father spent on his younger brother's prospectus.

Theophilus Berchie noted in an X post that his brother recently gained admission to one of Ghana's prestigious senior high schools, Opoku Ware Senior High School, which was expected to come with some items.

The list included footwear, shirts, trousers, a mattress, and others. Theophilus noted that despite being admitted under the Free Senior High School policy, his father paid GH¢3,600 for the items.

He noted that this amount did not cover the cost of provisions and other essential materials. Heartbroken by the development, he vented his spleen in the X post.

"Today at work, my dad sent me the cost of items he just bought yesterday for my younger brother’s studies at OWASS. Seeing the total of GH¢3,670.00, I felt a deep sadness. it’s hard to imagine how many parents can even afford this today."

"And this isn’t even everything. It doesn’t include essentials like gari, sugar, Milo, or other basics he’ll need just to get by at school. There’s still the trunk, extra provisions, and countless other things. The sacrifices families make for education are heavy, and sometimes it feels like too much to bear," he said.

Netizens divided over Berchie's concern

Netizens who saw the young man's post greeted it with mixed reactions. While some agreed with him that the total cost of the items was outrageous, others argued that it was the responsibility of parents to get the items on the list.

@N_K_BOATENG wrote:

"The Prices are bloated, assuming is right the said student would have pay school fees addition to this amount plus admission fees since he is a new entry. Let’s talk about the context of the benefits.Let’s stop majoring the minors and minoring the Majors !!!"

@BraToosweet wrote:

"lol so the govt should purchase these things for stdnt? When tuition wasn’t free, who purchase them in addition to the tuition fee?"

@sahabela wrote:

"So you wanted the government to provide these things for all the students? Didn't we buy these things after paying for fees previously? You people are not serious at all."

Mahama affirms commitment to Free SHS

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Dramani Mahama had reaffirmed his commitment to the Free SHS policy.

The government is set to present the Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill to Parliament to protect the future of the policy.

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo started the Free Senior High School programme after making it a campaign promise.

