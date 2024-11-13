Promzy, in a video, was spotted taking a walk by himself at the beach abroad during the day

The ex-VIP member looked unrecognisable as he shared a motivational message to fans

Promzy's video triggered many reactions from numerous Ghanaians on social media

A former member of the legendary Ghanaian music group Vision In Progress or VIP, Promzy, has undergone a massive physical transformation in a recent video that surfaced on social media.

The rapper, whose real name is Emmanuel Ababio, appears to be living his best life after quitting the Ghanaian music industry many years ago to seek greener pastures abroad.

Promzy shows massive transformation abroad

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the former Nima native Promzy, wearing a brown hoodie, tracksuit, glasses and white sneakers, was spotted chilling alone at the beach during the day.

The video showed the former VIP group member looking a bit slimmer and appeared to have lost a lot of muscle mass he had some few years ago as he took a walk at the beach.

Promzy's face also looked unrecognisable, with a well-trimmed beard and moustache. Despite the new look, the award-winning rapper maintained the signature small ponytail hairstyle he debuted a few years ago.

The Ghanaian musician also shared a motivational message and spoke about his life abroad to his numerous fans, who have supported him despite his long absence from the Ghanaian music scene.

Promzy preached about the complexities of life and advised his fans to appreciate their achievements and the little things they own as others struggle to meet their basic needs.

Watch the video below:

Promzy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

qwamicarenci3 said:

"We miss you. Come back to VIP cause the group is dead."

Opatey commented:

"It's been a long time, bro. You are looking good."

Karim Star said:

"It’s been a while since we heard from you."

fiifidonkoh21 commented:

"We miss you, man. It's been a while PRAA!!!"

LalaTee said:

"Bro, you are strapped 😅 Hard man."

Richie Mensah speaks on working with VIP

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Richie Mensah shared the story behind his collaboration with VIP on a music project.

The Lynx Entertainment CEO said that people directed the group to him after they returned to Ghana after their stint abroad.

Richie Mensah noted that VIP visited Ignace, the CEO of 4syte TV and Geo, CEO of Famous Films, who advised them to speak to him.

