A trotro mate has become a source of motivation to many people after news of his kind gesture went viral

He returned GH¢5000 to a passenger who mistakenly left the money in his vehicle

Many people have commended the young man for returning the amount to its rightful owner

A bus conductor popularly known as a mate in Ghanaian parlance has been praised by many on social media for exhibiting the highest level of honesty in the performance of his job.

This comes after he returned an amount of GH¢5000 that was mistakenly dropped in his commercial minibus by a female passenger.

Mate returns GH¢5000 to its owner Photo credit: @auntinaa/TikTok

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Auntie Naa showed the handsome young man at the studios of Oyerepa FM, where he apparently sent the money for identification and collection.

The rightful owner subsequently rushed to the radio station and claimed ownership of the missing money.

Overcome with joy, she knelt and thanked the mate for returning the money, after which she subsequently gave him GH¢1000 as a gift.

Listeners of the programme were touched by the honesty of the kind man and gifted him unspecified amounts of cash.

Speaking on his act, the bus conductor, who is a Jehovah's Witness, said once he chanced on the polythene bag stacked with cash, his only aim was to find its owner and return the money.

"For all you know the money was even a loan she took and so I was praying to find the owner."

At the time of writing the report, the video of the man's gesture had raked in over 29,000 likes and 900 comments.

Ghanaians commend the man for the act

Netizens who commented on the video praised the bus conductor for being sincere and returning the money.

Maame K commented:

Eiiia so it was you Selina Her Selina if it was me anka we go divide the money into two but Bra Mate God bless your abundantly Aunty Naa

Empress Hajia Ruky reported:

my spectacle fell in a car at takoradi the next day i saw the mate wearing it

kaftan hub commented:

The guy is smart... He knew if he bring the money... He will get more than that or at least 5000 legitimate... God bless him...

Micky wrote:

I will one day pick 10,000gh on ground, I will send it to oyerepa may be I will get double of it, I will send it to Akomadan to start tomato farming.

Car washer returns GH¢55,000 to its owner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a kind young man was praised after he returned GH¢55,000 to its rightful owner.

The young man who works at a washing bay in Kumasi found a bag belonging to a customer with vast sums of money

He decided to keep it overnight, after which he subsequently returned the money to its owner in the morning.

Source: YEN.com.gh