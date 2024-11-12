A Ghanaian man living in the US expressed his reluctance to marry, citing others' negative experiences

He stated in an interview that marriage often leads to financial loss for men due to divorce settlements

He preferred to have children and fulfil his role as a father without the commitment of being wed

A Ghanaian man living in the US said even though he wants to have children, he does not want to marry a woman because of the experiences of other married men he knows.

The man said he has one child already and does everything expected of a father but is not ready to settle down with any woman.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the man in his 30s said he believes marriage is a scam and an avenue for women to collect men's belongings.

“To me, marriage is a scam. I don’t believe in marriage. In this country, if you marry, you have to hustle to make a lot of money. When you have a little issue with your wife, then she will file for a divorce. She will take the properties you have struggled to get.”

He shared the story of a man whose wife has stripped him of everything he owns after they got a divorce.

“I know people in America who made a lot of money who are back to square zero in life because they married women who later divorced them. I would rather have children with a woman, take care of my offspring, but not marry.”

Netizens comment man's views on marriage

@DerrickOwusu-ck3zc said:

"Married is really a scam in some way😂😂 i like this guy."

@MeshackTettehAnang wrote:

"I'm always saying marriage is a scam and i thought i was only one who have the same mindset."

@damoahlydia1284 said:

"Everyone have his or her own opinion about marriage but it all good...i think relationship/marriage should be a concept of helping each partner to achieve his/ her God given potentials, happiness, better person, better companion, respect, with mutual benefits with consideration of all live endeavour. Not capitalise on personal benefits or selfish interests motivated by either money or S£x even though those things are important boosters...Hmmm Forgive your father."

@PaulAidoo-lj1uu wrote:

"The guy is right some marriages are scan especial in abroad where divorces have become a big business for the lawyers and the women, Yesoooh, some of the Ghanaian women in abroad show off and pretend they don't even speak Ghanaian language and it is very sad."

@godfredmensah9668 said:

"I agree with his point about Ghanaian women in the USA. They complain they are single but you want to have conversations with them and they put on this cold attitude. That’s partly why some men go back home to find wives. Our ladies abroad have to change that."

Young man's take on marriage sparks debate

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young man advised men who can cook not to marry since they can make their own food.

He claimed no woman would stress a single man, with his views generating a heated debate on the relevance of marriage.

