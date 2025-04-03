The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu is ready to collaborate with the government to support persons affected by the Adum fire

Chiefs from the Traditional Council were directed to visit the fire site and assess the level of damage

The Ashanti Regional Minister has also assured the fire victims of the government's commitment to addressing their concerns swiftly

Following the devastating fire that ripped through the Blue Light section of the Adum market in Kumasi on March 21, 2025, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II pledged support for the affected traders.

Speaking on behalf of the Asantehene, Acheafourhene Boakye Asafo Adjei Bonsu, acting on his behalf, conveyed a deep concern for the traders who suffered significant losses in the fire.

This came after the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, officially informed the Manhyia Palace about the fire.

The fire destroyed shops and goods worth several millions of cedis, rendering many traders financially handicapped.

Several victims of the fire also thronged the Manhyia Palace during Amoakohene’s visit.

Acheafourhene emphasised the need to assess the extent of the damage and directed chiefs from the Traditional Council to visit the site and determine the level of destruction.

The assessment wil inform the Asantehene's decision on how best to collaborate with the government in assisting the fire victims and rebuilding market facilities to enable them resume their business activities.

Key chiefs, including Kumasi Asemhene Nana Ampofo Kyei Baffour, Nana Adumhene, Otumfuo's Linguist, Kantankrakyi Osei Kwame, and Acheafourhene Boakye Asafo Adjei Bonsu, who led the delegation, have already visited the disaster site.

They are expected to meet with the Regional Coordinating Council to finalise plans for constructing new market structures for the affected traders.

Meanwhile, Amoakohene urged the fire victims to remain calm, assuring them of the government's commitment to addressing their concerns swiftly.

As at press time, reports gathered indicates that the Regional Coordinating Council in a meeting with the Kumasi Traditional have concluded the plans meant for the rebuilding of the burnt market shops which ultimately are expected to take off soon.

Bawumia, Kennedy Agyepong visit fire victims

The gravity of the situation has also attracted the attention of former Vice President Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia, Kennedy Agyepong, the former MP for Assin North and Katakyie Afrifa who recently visited the affected traders to express sympathy.

Bawumia contributed GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement while Kennedy Agyepong also donated GH¢1,000 and other building materials to support the rebuilding efforts.

Katakyie Afrifa a journalist has also donated GH¢100,000 aside promise to offer additional building materials.

The donors assured the victims of their cooperation to ensure the speedy completion of the project.

However, Bawumia appealed to the government to prioritise the completion of the phase 2 market structures, which were reportedly 80% complete, to provide more space for business activities within the Adum-Kajetia business centre.

To ensure discipline at the fire zone personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), which also made a donation, and security agencies continue to monitor the site, the Ashanti Regional Chief Fire Officer, ACO Peter Tetteh pledged to intensify fire safety education within the market areas of Kumasi.

This initiative aims to equip traders with the knowledge and awareness necessary to prevent future fire outbreaks and protect their properties.

“We will continue to carry out our mandate as firefighters and serve the people hoping that the the recent Adum fire outbreak should serve as a wake-up call to all to ensure we live in a peaceful environment devoid of fire challenges.”

Kumasi central market traders demand reforms

YEN.com.gh reported that the Adum fire led to calls for reform within the Kumasi City Market.

The Kumasi Central Market Traders Union (KCMTU) is demanding a complete overhaul of its management architecture to prevent a potential collapse of the vital trading hub.

Johnson Kwabena Ankrah, the chairman of the union, claimed that the Electricity Company of Ghana was refuseing to engage with the market’s management regarding the market over its indebtedness.

Currently, a new interim committee has been formed to manage the market, pending investigations and and appointment of substantial management to run the market affairs.

