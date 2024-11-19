Otumfuo: Cheddar Sits At Asantehene's Feet After Making Promise To Dormahene
- Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, was one of several top politicians who joined Otumfuo for the late Akyempimhene's funeral
- His interaction with the Asante king comes after his visit to the Dormahene, where he promised to resolve the tension between the two stools
- Footage of Cheddar's interaction with the King has garnered significant traction on social media
The New Force Movement's presidential candidate, Nana Kwame Bediako, was among prominent personalities who attended the late Akeyempimhene Oheneba Adusei Poku's funeral.
The guests joined Otumfuo Osei Tutu as he led the Asante Kingdom to bid farewell to one of the stool's illustrious sons.
The three-day ceremony climaxed with a durbar granting guests an opportunity to commiserate with the King.
Cheddar kowtows Asantehene
One of the standout talking points from the event was intriguing footage of Nana Kwame Bediako and Otumfuo at the funeral in Kumasi which surfaced on social media.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, an elated Otumfuo Osei Tutu welcomed Cheddar, who opted to sit by the King's feet to express his reverence.
Otumfuo laid hands on Cheddar's head like a priest pronouncing blessings on a believer.
The video has gained significant traction on social media, especially after Cheddar's promise to squash the rift between Otumfuo and Dormaahene.
Cheddar says he would 'pay with his head' to ensure that the Ghanaian monarchs buried the hatchet.
Fans react to Cheddar and Otumfuo's meeting
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Cheddar's recent interaction with Otumfuo.
Bigg_Chocolate🍫💕🕊️ said:
"Who holds the kings hand for this long? The spirit is clean 💝"
Nana Kwame Opoku wrote:
"They are good friends people don’t even know."
maxwell_dabie/Max construction noted:
"😂😂😂😂 Where are those who said Cheddar can never meet Asante Hene after he met Dormaa Hene?"
Asantehene weeps at Akyempihene's funeral
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu had been spotted in tears as he mourned his beloved 'son', Akyempihene Oheneba Adusei Poku.
Otumfuo was in his palanquin dancing as he shed tears to mark the climax of the late stateman's funeral rites.
Some of his subjects tried to console the King in an effort to get him to accept the loss of someone close. In the midst of the event, someone was overheard telling the King that "men don't cry"
