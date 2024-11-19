A video of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II weeping at a public gathering has surfaced on social media

The revered King who sat in his palanquin at the event could not hold back his tears during the funeral rites of one of his 'sons'

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the King's grief and consoled him in the comment section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II could not hide his tears as he mourned one of his beloved relatives and 'son', Akyempihene Oheneba Adusei Poku.

Oheneba Adusei Poku sadly passed away in August 2024, leaving a deep void in the hearts and minds of his loved ones, including the Asantehene and the people of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expressing his grief at the funeral of his late 'son'. Image source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

His final funeral rites were held from November 16 to 18, 20024, and Otumfuo was present to pay his last respects.

Akyempihene Oheneba Adusei Poku

Akyempihene Oheneba Adusei Poku is the biological son of the 15th Asantehene, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II. He is the first child and only son of the past Asantehene.

Biologically, he is the cousin of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; however, due to custom and tradition, he becomes Otumfuo's son.

Otumfuo succeeded his father in line with the Akan culture, automatically making him his father and assuming all the roles and responsibilities of his dad.

Asantehene weeps for his 'son'

The revered was heartbroken by the loss of his 'son' and expressed his grief in public by shedding some tears while sitting in his palanquin.

Some of his subjects tried to console him by offering comfort.

"Barima nsu," one man could be heard shouting in the background, to wit "Men don't cry."

Watch the video below:

Netizens console Otumfuo

Netizens who saw the video of the Asantehene shedding tears at the funeral of his late 'son' were heartbroken and expressed their sympathy in the comment section.

@Mc oheneba1 wrote:

"Let’s mourn with Kotokohene, who is sending our condolences."

@OFFICER 1 wrote:

"Ghana would have lost its value if not being Asante culture."

@Stephen wrote:

"Was he his brother or son???"

@akwasi ahenkan wrote:

"2nd time see the king cry eiii the mom and Akyeampim hene awww mawura kafra."

@Melaningoddess wrote:

"I learnt it’s the spirit of the late OPOKU WARE mourning his son thru him."

@Jakesman119 wrote:

"If your never lost a loved one .. you wont understand."

Otumfuo visits Ga Mantse

In a related development, YEN.con.gh reported that the Asantehene made a historic visit to the palace of his good friend, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse.

This was after the Ga Mantse paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace. The Asantehene's visit was to strengthen their bond and also that of their subjects.

Netizens who saw videos of the visit were impressed and expressed their views in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh