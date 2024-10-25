Otumfuo: Cheddar Vows To Unite Asantehene And Dormaahene, Says "Take My Head If I Fail"
- New Force Movement's leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, a.k.a. Cheddar, has promised to resolve tensions between the Asantehene and Dormaahene
- Cheddar made the promise during a visit to the Dormaahene's palace as part of his campaign tour of the Bono Region
- According to the presidential aspirant, he would pay with his head to ensure that tempers cool down
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
New Force Movement's presidential candidate, Nana Kwame Bediako, simply known as Cheddar, has vowed to unite the Asantehene and Dormaahene.
He committed to resolving the longstanding dispute between Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II during a visit to the latter's palace.
The visit to Dormaa, which formed part of the New Force leader's campaign tour of the Bono Region, saw him making the dramatic pledge.
Asantehene and Dormaahene's saga
The Dormaahene and the Asantehene have been in the news, with the former often challenging the latter's 'authority' in videos on social media.
While many revere Otumfuo as a 'king', the Dormaahene has always maintained that there is no king in Ghana and that Otumfuo is a paramount chief.
Tensions even transcended social media when the Dormaahene was prevented from attending Berekumhene's funeral on the same day as Otumfuo.
Cheddar promises to unite Otumfuo and Dormaahene
Taking note of the longstanding tensions, Cheddar, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, promised to end the hostilities should he win power.
In a video shared on his social media platforms, the presidential hopeful engaged in detailed discussions with the Dormaahene and his council of chiefs.
East Legon: Justine Agbenu became a Canadian citizen 3 weeks ago, Kofi Adoma shares sad details in video
Expressed deep concern about the persistent tensions between the two traditional authorities, the New Force candidate promised to dedicate himself to fostering reconciliation between the two influential leaders.
In a remarkable statement underscoring the gravity of his pledge, he declared that he would "pay with his head" to ensure peace reigned.
Watch his video below:
Otumfuo builds girls dorm at SEWASS
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was constructing a 600-bed girls' dormitory at the Sefwi Wiawso SHS (SEWASS) in the Western North Region.
The project, spearheaded by the Otumfuo Foundation, is a gift for the Asantehene's alma mater and forms part of his 25th-anniversary celebration.
Photos showed the building at an advanced stage and on course for completion on the scheduled date.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh