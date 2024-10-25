New Force Movement's leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, a.k.a. Cheddar, has promised to resolve tensions between the Asantehene and Dormaahene

Cheddar made the promise during a visit to the Dormaahene's palace as part of his campaign tour of the Bono Region

According to the presidential aspirant, he would pay with his head to ensure that tempers cool down

New Force Movement's presidential candidate, Nana Kwame Bediako, simply known as Cheddar, has vowed to unite the Asantehene and Dormaahene.

He committed to resolving the longstanding dispute between Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II during a visit to the latter's palace.

The visit to Dormaa, which formed part of the New Force leader's campaign tour of the Bono Region, saw him making the dramatic pledge.

Asantehene and Dormaahene's saga

The Dormaahene and the Asantehene have been in the news, with the former often challenging the latter's 'authority' in videos on social media.

While many revere Otumfuo as a 'king', the Dormaahene has always maintained that there is no king in Ghana and that Otumfuo is a paramount chief.

Tensions even transcended social media when the Dormaahene was prevented from attending Berekumhene's funeral on the same day as Otumfuo.

Cheddar promises to unite Otumfuo and Dormaahene

Taking note of the longstanding tensions, Cheddar, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, promised to end the hostilities should he win power.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, the presidential hopeful engaged in detailed discussions with the Dormaahene and his council of chiefs.

Expressed deep concern about the persistent tensions between the two traditional authorities, the New Force candidate promised to dedicate himself to fostering reconciliation between the two influential leaders.

In a remarkable statement underscoring the gravity of his pledge, he declared that he would "pay with his head" to ensure peace reigned.

Watch his video below:

