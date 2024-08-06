A young Ghanaian girl could not hold her joy when she met her former JHS teacher recently

The lady, identified as Mebronii Trendy recounted several instances where the teacher forced them to take their lessons seriously

Mebronii Trendy generated a sense of nostalgia among netizens as they also recalled their time in school

A video of a young Ghanaian lady reminiscing about her time in school with her former teacher has warmed hearts on social media.

This was after the young lady, identified as Mebronii Trendy met the teacher in a shop at a yet-to-identified location.

Mebronii Trendy. Ghanaian lady expresses joy after meeting her former JHS teacher. Photo credit:@ mebronii.trendy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mebronii Trendy said the teacher taught her Basic Design and Technology (BDT) at the Junior High School (SHS).

The young lady, who was in the company of her JHS schoolmate, said the teacher cane and forced them to be serious in class.

Mebronii Trendy recalled how one of the subjects the teacher taught her saved her at the university.

Even though the teacher was hard on them, the two ladies said he made a huge impact in their lives.

'When I enrolled in the university, I was asked a question on exhibition/ I was like was this not the subject my former teacher caned me for? So I quickly remembered and answered," Mebronii Trendy said.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the teacher was captured laughing hard as his former students reminisced about their time in his class.

Other students also share their experience

The video posted on TikTok by @mebronii.trendy sparked a sense of nostalgia among some netizens who thronged the comment section to also share their experience at JHS.

@megastar bankz wrote:

"I remember my BDT teacher the way he beat us because we were not having maths set."

@akwanluther also wrote:

"You Dey Kai me MR lord kaish, lawu."

@Pius Amoako commented:

"Nobody will ever forget the lashes he/she received from school."

Source: YEN.com.gh