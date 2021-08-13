A lady, Precious Iwuji has been nabbed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for her involvement in cybercrime

Precious was arrested for allegedly selling her photos and Facebook account to internet fraudsters

The spokesman for the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure, saying the suspect was arrested in Kaduna state, Nigeria

A lady identified as Precious Iwuji has been nabbed by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly selling her photos and Facebook account to 'Yahoo' boys.

In a post by @instablog9ja, the spokesman for EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said preliminary investigation revealed that the pictures and Facebook account the suspect sold to fraudsters were used in defrauding unsuspecting victims.

Precious Iwuji landed in EFCC net for her alleged involvement in cybercrime.

YEN.com.gh gathers that the young lady was arrested in the Sabo area of Kaduna, following information that she was allegedly involved in cyber fraud.

Many react

Many netizens soon flooded the comment section of the post on Instagram to share their thoughts on Precious' arrest. Most of those who reacted expressed outrage, saying EFCC should channel their energy on apprehending thieving politicians.

Reacting to the development, @odunayo_xo said:

"So person no fit sell him account out of sapa again!?"

@pretty.juddy commented:

"Ha! E remain Instagram account sellers."

@pretty.juddy wrote:

"Ha! E remain Instagram account sellers."

@louise___anna said:

"This thing no reach to arrest abeg."

@sharon_jasmyne commented:

"So selling of Facebook account now is fraud abi."

@thetruthtellerongram wrote:

"Create employments so 9gerians will keep their lives busy and away from fraud and illegal means of survival. With the rising cost of food items and Usd, I wonder how they expect the poor people to survival. I dont even blame them most times things are really cost out there. Imagine 1 snail been sold for 1500 naira in the market."

Ghanaian lady imprisoned over fraud

In other YEN.com.gh news, Deborah Mensah has been sentenced to almost six years in prison for participating in a scheme to conceal millions of dollars gained through fraudulent means.

Together with other members of her team, they are said to have "targeted the elderly from at least in or about 2014 through in or about 2018" according to Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York per a press statement dated July 1st, 2021.

Mensah was handed over to the American authorities from Ghana on August 21, 2020. She then pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering on August 2, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, who imposed the sentence.

