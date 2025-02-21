Diana Asamoah: Opoku Bilson's Sugar Mummy Flaunts Her Beautiful Daughter, Video Trends
Popular content creator, Diana Asamoah has flaunted her beautiful daughter in a viral TikTok video.
The young lady who bears a striking resemblance to her mum beamed with excitement as she showed her face in the video
The video of Diana and her daughter surfaced on social media after a critic tried to make fun of her by asking if she had a child.
Diana Asamoah as Opoku's Sugar Mummy
Diana Asamoah is a skit maker who plays the role of a sugar mummy to another popular skit maker.
The duo thrill their fans with funny skits. Diana's recent appearance in a skit prompted a curious content creator to ask if she had a daughter or not.
Diana did not immediately reply to the netizen's comment but did so with a beautiful video of herself and her adorable daughter who looks just like her.
Watch the video below:
