Diana Asamoah: Opoku Bilson's Sugar Mummy Flaunts Her Beautiful Daughter, Video Trends
People

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read

Popular content creator, Diana Asamoah has flaunted her beautiful daughter in a viral TikTok video.

The young lady who bears a striking resemblance to her mum beamed with excitement as she showed her face in the video

Diana Asamoah and her daughter spend a great time together. Image source: Official Diana 1Tv
Source: TikTok

The video of Diana and her daughter surfaced on social media after a critic tried to make fun of her by asking if she had a child.

Diana Asamoah as Opoku's Sugar Mummy

Diana Asamoah is a skit maker who plays the role of a sugar mummy to another popular skit maker.

The duo thrill their fans with funny skits. Diana's recent appearance in a skit prompted a curious content creator to ask if she had a daughter or not.

Diana did not immediately reply to the netizen's comment but did so with a beautiful video of herself and her adorable daughter who looks just like her.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

