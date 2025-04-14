YEN.com.gh looks at the five crucial areas the new Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive, Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi has to address to unlock the city's potential.

Kumasi, the bustling heart of the Ashanti Region, boasts a population of 443,981, according to the 2021 population and housing census.

Yet, despite government efforts, the city grapples with persistent challenges that hinder its progress. Kumasi remains a city with immense potential for economic prosperity. It is hoped that the new administration will heed this call and prioritise the needs of the residents, ushering in a new era of progress for Kumasi.

YEN.com.gh outlines the key areas that the new Kumasi Mayor, Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, needs to tackle to ensure the high expectations of residents are met.

Five things the new Kumasi mayor must do to elevate the metropolis

Sanitation and Environment

A foundation for quality of life and Investment: The current state of sanitation in Kumasi is a major concern. Ineffective waste management systems and a lack of public awareness have contributed to unsanitary conditions.

The incoming mayor will have to prioritise developing and implementing a comprehensive sanitation strategy, promoting responsible waste disposal, and investing in modern waste management infrastructure.

Addressing this issue will not only improve the quality of life for residents but also attract much-needed investment to the city.

Infrastructure Development

Investing in robust infrastructure is crucial for economic growth and connectivity. This includes improving the road network, constructing bridges to ease traffic flow, and upgrading public transportation systems.

A well-connected and accessible Kumasi will facilitate trade, attract travellers, and unlock the city's potential as a regional hub.

Tackling Traffic Congestion

The traffic congestion in Kumasi is not just an inconvenience. It is also a breeding ground for crime, particularly armed robbery.

Residents have become victims of these crimes during traffic jams. The incoming Mayor must prioritise tackling traffic congestion through innovative solutions such as improved traffic management systems, investment in public transport, and potentially, the implementation of park-and-ride schemes.

Successfully addressing this issue will bring immense relief and a sense of security to the residents.

Job creation and poverty alleviation

Promoting economic opportunities is vital for job creation and poverty alleviation. Boadi must actively seek ways to attract businesses, support local entrepreneurs, and foster a vibrant job market.

Furthermore, strategic investment in tourism promotion, capitalising on Kumasi's rich cultural heritage, can generate revenue and create employment opportunities.

Strengthening good governance

Good governance is the cornerstone of effective development. Boadi must foster transparency and accountability in all aspects of governance, ensuring that public resources are utilised effectively and efficiently for the benefit of all citizens.

This includes strengthening local institutions, promoting citizen engagement in decision-making processes, and establishing mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating the performance of city officials.

The streets of Kumasi

By fostering a culture of transparency and accountability, the KMA can build trust with the community and ensure that development efforts are aligned with the needs and priorities of the citizens.

For years, Kumasi's progress has been hampered by ineffective management despite its significant contributions to the national economy. Complaints of inaction have been commonplace.

