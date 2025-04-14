An elderly Ghanaian man is trending after news of his attempt to reunite with his family went viral

After leaving Ghana in 1981 to seek greener pastures in the US, he now wants to return home but has lost contact with his family

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the appeals by the elderly man to find his relatives

An elderly Ghanaian man, Kenneth Kwame Osei, after nearly five decades in the US, has decided to return to his home country.

He is, however, faced with a challenge because he has lost contact with all his relatives back in Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Naana Donkor Arthur, who posted a photo of the elderly man, interviewed a lady named Abigail who shared more details on the issue.

She disclosed that Kenneth Kwame Osei who spent 44 years in the US hails from Atimatim in the Ashanti Region

Prior to leaving Ghana in 1981, the elderly man lived in Ashtown, a suburb of Kumasi, and has two sisters.

"She has two sisters. Initially, when he came, he was close to one of his sisters called Agness Osei, whom he used to get in contact with very often.”

The lady then mentioned the names of the elderly man's parents.

Now Kenneth Kwame Osei wants to return to Ghana but has lost touch with his immediate family.

Naana Donkor, on her part, appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians who could volunteer information that could help Kenneth Kwame Osei reunite with his family to do so.

"What I am pleading is that, let us not castigate him on issues about relocating abroad, especially if you’ve not had that experience. He is well and of sound mind. He wants to come home and is now looking for his family. He wants to reunite with his sisters because he’s been gone for too long."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 800 likes and 80 comments.

Reactions to the elderly man wanting to reunite with family

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the frantic efforts made by the man to reunite with his family after 44 years away in the US.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"This is a good move by the elderly man. After 44 years abroad, he has thought it necessary to come home to the land of his birth and reunite with family."

EllenStrong stated:

"Nana Akua, known as Patience Naa, lives in London. If you see this, learn something from it."

Atidiga Peace reacted:

"Hmmm. It's not easy oo. Only those who have travelled before will understand this issue."

Maayaa reacted:

"So all these years he didn’t contact any of his family members? May God help him to find them."

Kk rasta added:

"That’s why we always say abroad is good but have an exit plan."

