Ghanaian Lady Laments As She Ends Up As A Roasted Plantain Seller: "My Friends Are In School"
- A Ghanaian lady has got netizens feeling emotional after opening up on her life after SHS
- The young lady lamented that while her friends were pursuing tertiary education, she now works as a roasted plantain seller
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the post admonished the lady not to look down on her hustle
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A young Ghanaian lady is trending on social media after she opened up about her hustle after graduating from senior high school.
She posted a video of herself on Tikok, where she was spotted working as a food vendor.
In the video's caption, she disclosed that while all her friends from senior high school were now pursuing tertiary education, she now works as a roasted plantain seller, popularly known in local parlance as kɔkɔɔ wura.
"All my friends are in school, me: kɔkɔɔ seller," the caption read.
The post, which highlights the lady's plight after SHS, received over 1000 likes and 70 comments when writing the report.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians comfort seller
Netizens who commented on the post urged the young lady not to give up on her quest to pursue tertiary education.
ZARROW24 commented:
"At Manso atwere, there is no room for laziness. The hustle is real."
McHero65 replied:
"Sis appreciate it okay someone is done with his /her exam but couldn’t get the chance to graduate."
Donkor Listowel added:
"Sister not only school can make you be come rich Women."
lion gate kennel wrote:
"Everything is not sch ok, do your business and make your money."
naxtybeib1 added:
"Dnt rush or force ur self ur time will come sis."
Ghanaian lady becomes a car sprayer
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration after she opened up about becoming an auto paint sprayer.
Ghanaian lady relocates to the UK, laments over difficult nature of her work, friend comforts her in video
Gabriella, speaking in an interview, confessed that her interest in the work grew after she completed Junior High School.
As quizzed on whether she had perfected her craft, the JHS graduate could not give a definite answer but said she could do many things independently.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.