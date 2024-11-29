A Ghanaian lady has got netizens feeling emotional after opening up on her life after SHS

The young lady lamented that while her friends were pursuing tertiary education, she now works as a roasted plantain seller

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post admonished the lady not to look down on her hustle

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady is trending on social media after she opened up about her hustle after graduating from senior high school.

She posted a video of herself on Tikok, where she was spotted working as a food vendor.

A Ghanaian lady laments as she ends up as a roasted plantain seller after school. Photo credit: @richlove691/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video's caption, she disclosed that while all her friends from senior high school were now pursuing tertiary education, she now works as a roasted plantain seller, popularly known in local parlance as kɔkɔɔ wura.

"All my friends are in school, me: kɔkɔɔ seller," the caption read.

The post, which highlights the lady's plight after SHS, received over 1000 likes and 70 comments when writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort seller

Netizens who commented on the post urged the young lady not to give up on her quest to pursue tertiary education.

ZARROW24 commented:

"At Manso atwere, there is no room for laziness. The hustle is real."

McHero65 replied:

"Sis appreciate it okay someone is done with his /her exam but couldn’t get the chance to graduate."

Donkor Listowel added:

"Sister not only school can make you be come rich Women."

lion gate kennel wrote:

"Everything is not sch ok, do your business and make your money."

naxtybeib1 added:

"Dnt rush or force ur self ur time will come sis."

Ghanaian lady becomes a car sprayer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration after she opened up about becoming an auto paint sprayer.

Gabriella, speaking in an interview, confessed that her interest in the work grew after she completed Junior High School.

As quizzed on whether she had perfected her craft, the JHS graduate could not give a definite answer but said she could do many things independently.

Source: YEN.com.gh