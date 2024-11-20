Global site navigation

NSS Personnel Inspires Colleagues, Takes to Selling Sobolo on the Streets, Video Trends
NSS Personnel Inspires Colleagues, Takes to Selling Sobolo on the Streets, Video Trends

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • A young university graduate has become a motivation to many following her decision to work as a street hawker
  • She expressed delight in her ability to combine her work as an NSS personnel and also as a street hawker
  • Many people who commented on the video celebrated the young lady over her resilience

A young Ghanaian lady who studied and recently completed her course at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has inspired many people after she took to social media to flaunt her work as a street hawker.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady @abena_serwaa4 posted videos of herself getting ready to hit the streets to sell roselle juice, popularly known as sobolo.

National service personnel flaunts work as a street hawker in trending video. Photo credit: @abena_serwaa4/TikTok
Source: TikTok

As national service personnel, she explained that she was trying to find a way to combine her mandatory one-year service with earning a living as a street hawker.

The young lady also added that selling on the streets was necessary because her national service allowance had not been paid.

The videos concluded with the adorable moment where the young lady was captured interacting with her customers.

"Since the government hasn't paid me I had to get back to work."

At the time of publishing the report, both videos had raked in over 2,000 views and 16+ comments.

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Netizens who commented on the video celebrated the young lady for opting to work as a street hawker while doing her national service.

Yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

"Hard work pays but I would be shy to do this as a graduate. Kudos."

appiahgrace549 reacted:

"May God bless your hustle."

Enokay69 Prediction replied:

"NSS pay de3 , don't put your eyes on top ooo."

Tsotsoo_oo20 indicated:

"Please do you know u are my role model."

blumen824 added:

"Well done, keep it up."

yawkyeibadu added:

"3b3fa wati."

18-year-old lady becomes a car sprayer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabriella Adu, a young Ghanaian lady, was also trending on social media after she opened up about her work as an auto paint sprayer.

In a video on YouTube, Gabriella said she developed an interest in the work after she completed Junior High School.

When asked whether she had perfected her craft, the JHS graduate said she could do most of the work but still needed to learn a few things.

Source: YEN.com.gh

